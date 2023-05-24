Sherri Ferguson, President and CEO of Portland’s Chamber of Commerce appeared at the May 15 meeting of the city council to present trophies to the Strawberry Festival Parade winners.

She began by thanking the estimated 100 volunteers who worked tirelessly to bring off the successful May 12th-13th festival, adding, “Designing and building these floats took a lot of work, time, and energy. Without them, we would not have a parade. It would just be me on a golf cart.”

