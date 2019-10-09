The Portland Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2020 Middle Tennessee Strawberry Theme: "It's a bird, it's a plane ... it's Super Berries!"
In addition to the superhero-themed festivities, the event's main concert and fireworks display will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, in the downtown area off Market Street.
Resurrection -- A Journey Tribute will headline the concert. The Nashville band recreates Journey's 1980s-era performances both visually and musically, and does so without using any studio production techniques.
For more information on the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival, contact Kristen Daughtry at 615-325-9032 or by email at kristen@portlandcofc.com.
