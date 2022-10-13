TNAchieves, a nonprofit which partners with TNPromise to provide mentors to students utilizing TN Promise as a financial windfall for their first 2.5 years of community or technical college, is looking for volunteers in Sumner County.
Mentors via TnArchives help guide students in their transition from high school to a community or technical college.
There are 292 mentors signed up for Sumner County, for which TnAchieves needs 329.
“It’s a small time commitment about one hour a month, and we really ask them to do three things,” said Graham Thomas, chief community and government relations officer for TnAchieves.
“We ask them to be what we call a task manager to reach out to make sure students are staying on track, keeping their paperwork up, they’re making progress toward college while remaining eligible. Second thing we say is they are that trusted college resource, that person they can reach out to when they have questions, and finally is to just provide that encouragement.”
Students qualify for TNPromise aid if they graduate from a Tennessee public, private or home school and they are a Tennessee resident, Thomas said. They have to enroll full time, maintain 2.0 GPA and do eight hours of community service every semester to maintain the scholarship.
Thomas added that TNPromise students graduate at a significantly higher rate than their peers. “So far, the data is good,” he said.
