TNAchieves, a nonprofit which partners with TNPromise to provide mentors to students utilizing TN Promise as a financial windfall for their first 2.5 years of community or technical college, is looking for volunteers in Sumner County.

Mentors via TnArchives help guide students in their transition from high school to a community or technical college.

