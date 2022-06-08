After schools close for the summer, the need to replace those lunches for children in need goes up dramatically.
Hands of Hope saw an exponential growth in the number of those coming in at its food bank and is seeking more volunteers to help fill the needs of the children.
“We’re always needing volunteers, but right now it’s gotten really, really crazy. And we definitely need volunteers,” said Karen Cole. “The city has stepped up big time helping us. Lots more people, and the summer is here and we take care of the children who are out for summer. Usually they get their breakfast and lunches at school.
“Now that they’re home, some of them might not be getting that. What we’re doing on Saturdays is give out five different lunches, snacks, fruit, milk, juice, that type of thing. This past Saturday was our very first day. I was planning on about 20 kids that I knew of that would be coming, and we had 75 come. So 5 times 75, that was quite a lot, but we had enough to cover it.”
The food bank has been trying to raise money through fundraisers, and people have been making donations.
Those who want to donated can drop off donations “on the porch, through Venmo or PayPal, through our fundraiser on Facebook, mail a check or drop a check or cash off,” Cole said. “We’re all good on any kind of donations.”
The community has responded to Hands of Hope’s requests for help.
“The mayor (Mike Callis) had stopped by here and dropped off a donation. He said the city was getting involved,” Cole said. “The chamber’s getting involved, the police station, they’re putting boxes all around for us to collect, and they’re going to be dropping it off once a week.”
