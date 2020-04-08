Locally, Sumner County continues to be one of the higher-plagued areas in the state of Tennessee, ranking third in the state behind only Davidson and Shelby counties in COVID-19 cases.
Portland Mayor Mike Callis continues to provide almost daily online video updates to keep citizens abreast of the coronavirus pandemic and how it is affecting people both locally and nationally.
Callis is urging Portland residents to comply with Gov. Bill Lee’s remain at home executive order No. 23 that went into effect April 3 and will run through April 14. This order prohibits non-essential travel in the State of Tennessee.
“Over the last few weeks, we have seen decreases in movement around the state as Tennesseans socially distance and stay at home,” said Gov. Lee on the state’s website. “However, in recent days we have seen data indicating that movement may be increasing and we must get these numbers trending back down. I have updated my previous executive order to clearly require that Tennesseans stay at home unless they are carrying out essential activities.”
Callis urged Portland citizens to be very careful about how they approach essential trips.
“I just want to encourage you to be diligent and be very self-aware about the things you’re doing. Be very intentional about the trips that you make, whether it’s to work or the grocery store. Be mindful about your surroundings and what you’re touching and then touching your face. Remember, you can infect yourself,” Callis said in Friday’s update.
Callis spoke via an online video from the city’s official website about the governor’s order and the seriousness of the coronavirus in Sumner County, which as of Sunday, still had the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Statewide, there were 3,633 cases detected as of Sunday with 44 deaths. According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s website, as of Sunday, there were 321 diagnosed cases of Covid-19 in Sumner County with 10 deaths reported. The number of deaths in Sumner County is the highest number of fatalities due to the coronavirus in the state.
“We’re hoping that everything we’re doing is working. All the social distancing, staying back at least six feet from people when at all possible. Do your best to do that,” the mayor said in Sunday’s update.
The mayor thanked everyone that has helped out locally and contributed to the cause and spoke of the call volume and hospital volume that has increased here locally due to the spread of the coronavirus.
“With the PPE, the personal protection equipment, that is starting to pick up a little bit. We still only have a few days on hand across the board. We’re starting to see manufacturers come on board, picking up supplies, and that is very much needed. But there is still a struggle in making sure everybody is out there and trying to acquire everything that is needed,” Callis said. “Everything from masks, gloves, gowns, hand sanitizer. There’s a lot of needs out there right now. A lot of this has been gone through. “You can only imagine the amount of call volume that has gone up that is associated with this, the amount of hospitalizations, here locally and the surge of this. Of course, the nursing home in Gallatin put a surge on the hospitals. So many people have shown so much kindness along the way. I appreciate that. Through all of this, there have been so many folks who want to step up and be a blessing, whether it’s bringing food to the police department, or a nice lady brought me bottles to put hand sanitizer in. I appreciate all that.”
The mayor also amended the emergency declaration that remains in effect and is renewed each Monday in Portland until the crisis sufficiently subsides. The new amendment is to ban people from going door to door with solicitations during this time.
“If you see somebody walking through neighborhoods knocking on doors, trying to sell something, I’d appreciate you calling the police. We don’t need people going door to door right now,” he said.
Of course, such things are also a violation of the governor’s order for people to stay at home unless conducting essential business.
Gov. Lee said that the decision to enact the order was based in part on date from the Tennessee Department of Transportation which noticed an uptick in travel beginning on March 30 despite the governor’s safer at home orders.
“The month of April stands to be an extremely tough time for our state as we face the potential for a surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Lee. “Every Tennessean must take this seriously, remain at home and ensure we save lives.”
