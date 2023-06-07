Sumner County third graders performed 8.9% higher on the English Language Arts (ELA) section of the 2023 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) than the cumulative third-graders across the State of Tennessee.
In the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) report — broken down by school district and released on May 24th — Sumner County third graders had a proficiency of 48.9%, in comparison to all Tennessee third-grade test scores, a 40% proficiency.
Additionally, Sumner County’s third graders have improved significantly in their proficiency over the last three years. In a presentation given to the Sumner County School Board by Chief Academic Officer Dr. Scott Langford, Sumner County third-graders scored 42.4% proficiency in 2021; in 2022 they scored 44.8% and this year improved to 48.9%.
This is the first year TCAP test scores will determine whether third graders will advance to the fourth grade, as part of Tennessee’s new third-grade retention law passed in January of 2021. The TCAP scores were divided into four categories: exceeds (4), meets (3), approaching (2), and below (1) grade-level proficiency.
Langford, who will be assuming the position of Superintendent of Schools on July 1st, explained in an email that 2,301 Sumner County third-graders took the TCAP this year — 282 from Portland schools.
All students not meeting proficiency were given the chance to take a modified version of the test to see if they could reach a 3 or 4.
Students scoring a 1 (“below expectations”) will be required to attend Sumner County’s Summer Scholars program as well as sign up for tutoring during their fourth-grade year.
Students scoring a 2 (“approaching expectations”) will be given the choice of attending Summer Scholars or having tutoring throughout the 4th-grade year.
Langford explained that the tutoring will be required three days per week for a 30-minute session in a 1:3 ratio. To be promoted, students in the Summer Scholars program (June 5th-29th) must attend 90% of the time and show 5% improvement on a test given at the end of June.
The tutoring program is provided by the Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps (TN ALL Corps) and is free.
Four conditions exempted students from the retention law: students with disabilities affecting reading, English language learners receiving less than two years of English instruction, students who had been retained previously, and students with a suspected disability affecting literacy.
Langford said there were 421 exemptions in Sumner County Schools.
Another 486 Sumner County students were able to waive the retention law due to their scores on a test called the EasyCBM, which has the status of being a national norm. This test was given twice during the year: first in January, after which parents were notified, and again in the spring.
“We began contacting parents in January,” said Langford. “Each family received home literacy reports that shared their EasyCBM reading screener score. They received another literacy report after our spring benchmark in March. At that time, parents received detailed information about retention and the options to avoid it.”
All students who scored 40% or higher on the EasyCBM screener are eligible to waive retention and move to the 4th grade. Sixty-four% of Sumner County students achieved grade level or higher, according to Langford.
“Four hundred eighty-six Sumner County third graders can waive out of retention if the families complete the waiver,” said Langford. “If they do, Sumner will end up having 286 students who must complete summer programming and/or tutoring to be promoted to the 4th grade. That’s 11.6%. We will continue to reach out to parents to support them in filling out the waiver form.”
The TDOE online waiver form went live on Tuesday, May 30th.
Students may also qualify for a waiver if a catastrophic situation occurred during the days leading up to the TCAP test, impacting the student’s ability to perform on the test. Examples of a catastrophic situation include but are not limited to, a death in the immediate family, loss of a family home, or significant medical diagnosis.
The Sumner County Summer Scholars Program was created in 2021 in response to the educational disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a partnership between SCS and TDOE, and the website states that it is “a program created for Sumner County students, using Sumner County teachers and the Sumner County curriculum.”
The summer program begins this year on Monday, June 5th, ends on June 29th, and is held Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bus transportation is available, and breakfast, lunch, and snacks are provided. There is no before-school or after-school care.
This year the Summer Scholars Locations are:
Gallatin: Benny Bills, Howard, Vena Stuart, and Shafer Middle School
Hendersonville: Gene Brown, Beech, Nannie Berry, and Meryl Hide Magnet School
Portland: Watt Hardison Elementary and Portland West Middle School
Westmoreland: Westmoreland Elementary
White House: HB Williams Elementary and Millersville Elementary
