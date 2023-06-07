PORNWS-06-07-23 PORTLAND STATS

Sumner County 3RD Grade Reading Stats 2021-2023

Sumner County third graders performed 8.9% higher on the English Language Arts (ELA) section of the 2023 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) than the cumulative third-graders across the State of Tennessee.

In the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) report — broken down by school district and released on May 24th — Sumner County third graders had a proficiency of 48.9%, in comparison to all Tennessee third-grade test scores, a 40% proficiency.

