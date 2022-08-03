Jan. 6 guilty plea

Ronnie Presley of Bethpage, Tenn., stands on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

 Court records

A Sumner County man who stormed inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and fought with police pleaded guilty Thursday.

Ronnie Presley, 43, of Bethpage, Tenn., in Sumner County pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia Thursday to a charge of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Presley is among 19 people with Tennessee connections charged in the violent attack on the Capitol.

