Sumner County native Addison Dorris was named by Tennessee Tech University’s Board of Trustees as the university’s new student trustee. She plans to use the knowledge and connections she has made in her time at Tech to represent the diverse student body and give them “a voice” on the board.

Dorris, a marketing and human resource management major in Tech’s College of Business, is a graduate of Portland High School. She will earn her degree from Tech in May of 2024.

