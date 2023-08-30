Building a Bright Future: Black Communities and Rosenwald Schools in Tennessee, presented in partnership with Fisk University’s John Hope and Aurelia E. Franklin Library, opened at the Tennessee State Museum on Friday, June 16. The community-focused exhibition highlights the work of alumni, descendants, and organizations to preserve the legacies of Rosenwald Schools across the state.

Multiple Sumner County schools are featured in the new exhibit. This is the second Tennessee State Museum show centered on Rosenwald Schools, following the traveling photography exhibit by Andrew Feiler, A Better Life for Their Children: Julius Rosenwald, Booker T. Washington, and the 4,978 Schools that Changed America, which closed in May.

