Dr. Scott Langford, Superintendent of Sumner County Schools (SCS), distributed the completed structural assessment of the county’s eight high school football bleachers to the school board members at the Tuesday night meeting on Aug. 23. The assessment was conducted by Kaatz, Binkley, Jones, and Morris (KBJM) Architects, Inc., of Mount Juliet, a firm of architects, engineers, and educational planners.
SCS officials contracted KBJM, Inc. to inspect the school district’s football bleachers immediately following the collapse of the Beech High School visitor bleachers on Monday, Aug. 14. The inspected stadiums belonged to Beech High School, Gallatin High School, Hendersonville High School, Liberty Creek High School, Station Camp High School, Westmoreland High School, and White House High School.
The assessment recommended immediate bleacher or partial bleacher closures for Beech, Hendersonville, Portland, and White House High Schools.
In a Facebook Live post on Monday, Aug. 21, Langford said that short-term fixes were already in the works. On Tuesday night, as part of the consent agenda, board members approved $77,000 for bleacher rentals for Portland and Hendersonville. Langford said he would put together a committee at each high school comprised of principals, athletic directors, coaches, and parents to give recommendations on athletic facilities and stadium needs.
PHS Athletic Director Brandon Smart stated that the temporary bleachers had been delivered and put in place.
The structural assessments were performed by Sandra Olandt, Professional Engineer (PE), on Aug. 16 and 17, 2023. The 49-page report included a visual inspection, an engineering interpretation of the effects of the findings on structural integrity, and recommendations for the continued use of the stadium bleachers for each school.
Regarding the PHS bleachers, Olandt stated that her examination led her to conclude that they should be demolished and replaced.
“The original design of the Home side stadium does not provide any redundancies in the structural system. The interior masonry walls support planks on both sides which then systematically support the next plank above until reaching the top. Failure of one structural element can lead to a progressive catastrophic collapse,” she wrote. “Long-term water infiltration in the block is evident and is one of the most damaging problems for masonry construction, particularly when partnered with the freeze-thaw cycles in the climate of Tennessee.”
“Based on the extremely poor condition of the interior masonry support walls, it is my professional opinion that the original section of the Home side bleachers are at the end of their life span and should no longer be used in their current condition,” Olandt concluded.
The report recommended that safety inspections should be conducted on the bleachers on an annual basis following the International Code Council Standards for Bleacher, Folding and Telescoping Seating, and Grandstands (ICC-300) and the manufacturer’s written guidelines.
“These inspections can be made by a qualified individual familiar with the requirements and should be documented,” Olandt noted in the report. “The retaining wall on the Visitor side should continue to be monitored. As deterioration and deformation increase, this wall should be replaced.”
The recommendation for annual inspections was made to each of the eight schools inspected. The entire report can be obtained on the Sumner County Schools website at Sumner County Schools (sumnerschools.org)
