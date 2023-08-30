PORNWS-08-30-23 PORTLAND BLEACHERS

Temporary bleachers have been brought in for extra seating at the Portland High School stadium.

 Photo submitted by Brandon Smart, PHS Athletic Director

Dr. Scott Langford, Superintendent of Sumner County Schools (SCS), distributed the completed structural assessment of the county’s eight high school football bleachers to the school board members at the Tuesday night meeting on Aug. 23. The assessment was conducted by Kaatz, Binkley, Jones, and Morris (KBJM) Architects, Inc., of Mount Juliet, a firm of architects, engineers, and educational planners.

SCS officials contracted KBJM, Inc. to inspect the school district’s football bleachers immediately following the collapse of the Beech High School visitor bleachers on Monday, Aug. 14. The inspected stadiums belonged to Beech High School, Gallatin High School, Hendersonville High School, Liberty Creek High School, Station Camp High School, Westmoreland High School, and White House High School.

