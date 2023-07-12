The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division announced on July 6 that the animal shelter will temporarily be closed.
“Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and well-being of the animals in our care, we have made the decision to temporarily close the shelter for any intake or adoptions, said animal control. “We are working closely with our veterinary staff to ensure we are following best practices and providing the proper care for the animals. The veterinary staff has made recommendations, and we are implementing those precautions.
