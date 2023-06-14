By THE PORTLAND LEADER STAFF
The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam that has been identified in the community.
The sheriff’s office has received reports of a scam happening with a victim reporting that someone called them identifying themselves as a Deputy Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and advised the victim that a warrant had been issued for their arrest. The subject then advised in order to avoid being arrested they must pay roughly $1,000 over the phone.
This is a scam!
At no point in time will a representative of the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office ever request any form of payment for a warrant. The SCSO will never ask for gift cards or any form of payment for anything.
Please be wary of any unsolicited calls that involve any type of financial transaction. Before making any payment, independently verify by calling or visiting the institution in question after obtaining a phone number or address that you identified as legitimate, not one the scammer provides.
