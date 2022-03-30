Improvements in all five Sumner County libraries are upcoming, both in administration and in program offerings.
As part of Five for One and One for All, all county libraries — branches in Portland, Gallatin, Hendersonville, Millersville and Westmoreland — will be combined into one system, according to Sumner County Library System Executive Director April Mangrum.
“We’re in the process of uniting” the libraries, she said. “Most everything that has changed at this point is at the administrative level. We’re still working out some things in the background.”
While patrons won’t notice changes yet, they are in the works. “We’re working on a big launch of it. People will be able to use a system-wide card at all branches. It’s all going to happen, but there’s a lot of things that have to happen first.”
Mangrum said there will be more services and programs at each branch.
“We wanted to step back and see how we could help each other,” she said. “We’re all in the same county, but we all have our unique flair. It will also be more financially responsible.”
Mangrum said making purchases as one entity will save tax dollars. According to the library website, the libraries are operated by the Sumner County Commission, with funding primarily through Sumner County government and each city government, with help from Friends of the Library. A cooperative effort was utilized in building with funding from the country, city and private contributions, according to the website.
With combining the branches administratively, “we’ll get better pricing, group rates on performers, prizes and regular supplies,” she said. “We’ll be offering more summer programs at every location they’ve ever been able to offer. We haven’t always had equitable resources, and now we will.”
The summer reading theme this June and July is Oceans of Possibilities. With improved summer programs and offerings, Mangrum said children will have an improved environment in which to spend time to grow emotionally and intellectually.
“We’re also becoming more of community centers where people can just ‘be’ without spending anything,” she said. “Because of Covid, kids haven’t had the socialization that we take for granted. It’s a way to help get them socialized. They may be playing the same games they play at home, but they’re playing with others, building relationships and making connections.”
