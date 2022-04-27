The death of Sumner County Commissioner William Charles “Moe” Taylor of Westmoreland has stunned the community and his colleagues.
Taylor, 50, passed away April 10 at age 50.
He was first elected to serve on the county commission in 2010. He had a reputation of working to help those in Sumner County, particularly those who needed access to city water in the northern end of the county.
His death came as a shock to the Sumner County community, as well as his colleagues.
“The loss of Moe Taylor has been a shock to our county, and he will be missed,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said. “Moe had worked hard to help supply safe drinking water to the northern part of Sumner, and many have been blessed by his efforts.”
Moe was born in 1971 in Gallatin to Hollis Marie Mandrell Tucker. He worked for Holston Gases of Gallatin as a salesman, served for 12 years as a Sumner County Commissioner for District 1 and was a Mason.
Many people expressed their opinions of his character.
Commissioner Jeremy Mansfield of Goodlettsville was a close friend of Taylor.
“Moe Taylor was an oak of a man,” Mansfield said. “He was firmly planted in his convictions and his dedication to serving his community. He was always looking out not only for the best interests of the district he was called to serve, but for the entire county.
“We were all his constituents. He was everybody’s commissioner. He always fought for the people, no matter their station in life. Words cannot describe my gratitude for Moe and how much his mentorship and friendship meant to me. Moe was one of the kindest, most caring, considerate, compassionate men I’ve ever known. He taught me so much, but I feel like I still had so much more to learn from him.”
Taylor had qualified to run for a fourth term in the upcoming General Election.
County Mayor Anthony Holt said, “Moe had served three terms as commissioner, and the people in Westmoreland loved him and re-elected him. He loved the Westmoreland community and was proud of his community. Our hearts go out to his family.”
Taylor was preceded in death by his mother, Hollis Marie Mandrell Tucker; his grandparents, William Estelle and Evelyn Keen Mandrell; and his brother-in-law Robert Dickens.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Dawn Baskerville Taylor; his children, Audrey (Justin) Romohr, and Courtney (Bo) Ladner; his grandchildren, Isaac Presley, Kinsley Ladner, and Hadlee Romohr; his brother, James (Sam) Taylor; his sisters, Tabatha (Marty) Clark and Sandy Dickens; his mother-in-law, Peggy (Alan) Baskerville-Bass; as well as a host of nieces and nephews and loving family.
Graveside services for Taylor were conducted on Wednesday, April 13 at Fairfield Cemetery, with Bro. Nick Baskerville officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Austin Clinard, Derek Clark, Daniel Dickens, Timothy Dickens, Kelly Taylor and Jordy Taylor.
