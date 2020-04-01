While students around the nation are on hold, Sumner County rolled out an online curriculum on Monday that students can use while they are away from school due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, Sumner County started online programs that high school and lower grade students can use to do schoolwork at home during the time they are away from school. Schools across the state of Tennessee are closed until at least April 24.
Students in kindergarten through eighth grade can access a 30-minute lesson each day through greatminds.org.
“They have free resources at greatminds.org, and it’s kindergarten through eighth grade. They have a 30-minute ELA (English and language arts) lesson every day online, led by a great teacher,” said Sumner County Schools assistant director for instruction Scott Langford in an online question and answer session on the organization’s website. “And in Eureka math, they have a free 30-minute lesson that includes algebra I and II and geometry.”
High schools students in Sumner County can go to edgenuity.com, a program that is already being used in schools, to help them stay sharp with their language arts and math skills until schools reopen. Students can have a schedule made for them to work on online.
The program is not required, because some students at home may not have any access to online work or may have only limited time or access. But any student who has the opportunity to partake is encouraged to do so.
“It’s not 100% required. It’s just a resource to assure families if they want their child to do stuff. In the high school level, we use a platform called Edgenuity, and it has tons of online courses. In fact, we use it all the time at the school because kids can actually take online classes for credit in addition to their regular schedule. It’s also a platform that we use for kids that fail a class. They do work on that platform to get caught back up,” Portland High School principal David Woods explained.
Langford said that students are encouraged to take part in the online programs while they are off from school.
“What we’d like to do is for everyone to complete as much of course as possible, because that’s where a lot of learning will take place,” Langford said. “There are going to be some growing pains as we make this transition throughout the next few days and weeks, but we’re going to work each day to get better and we’re going to get feedback and figure out how to do things better.”
Students who are in dual enrollment classes that count for college and high school credit and AP classes have already been transitioned to online learning for the remainder of their semester.
