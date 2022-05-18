CLARKSVILLE — Six Sumner County teens are among 24 area high school students selected for some of the highest youth leadership honors bestowed by Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation.
Five of the students will represent CEMC during the Washington Youth Tour in June. They will join seven other CEMC-area students on what has been described as “the trip of a lifetime,” visiting the museums and monuments of Washington, DC.
Participating from Sumner County are:
• Katlyn Blake, who attends Sumner County Middle College
• Michael Carter, who attends Portland High School
• Christina Colovos, who attends Portland High School
• Karlye Dillard, who attends Portland High School
• Cooper Thurman, who attends Portland High School.
CEMC awarded one other Sumner County student with a $1,000 college scholarship through its Senior Scholarship Program. This year’s recipient is:
• Reece Boyd of Cottontown. Reece is a graduate of Goodpasture Christian School and will attend Lipscomb University. CEMC awarded a total of 12 scholarships to senior students throughout the cooperative’s five-county service area this year.
Submitted
