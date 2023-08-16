Sunflower Days have arrived at Portland’s Big Sky Farm.

Located at 264 North Centerpoint Road, Big Sky Farm is a recent venture for the Justin Diel family. For 14 years, Diel owned and operated Hendersonville’s Christmas Tree Adventures but the business outgrew the property. With that in mind, Diel purchased 40 acres in Portland, planted Christmas trees, and in 2022 built a spacious chalet-style welcome center. In November he opened for Christmas. “We had 11 acres in Hendersonville,” said Diel. “Here we have 40 acres. We’re committed. We sold our home in Hendersonville, and my wife, Lyn, and I are living on the Big Sky property. We will be building a house soon.”

