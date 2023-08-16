Sunflower Days have arrived at Portland’s Big Sky Farm.
Located at 264 North Centerpoint Road, Big Sky Farm is a recent venture for the Justin Diel family. For 14 years, Diel owned and operated Hendersonville’s Christmas Tree Adventures but the business outgrew the property. With that in mind, Diel purchased 40 acres in Portland, planted Christmas trees, and in 2022 built a spacious chalet-style welcome center. In November he opened for Christmas. “We had 11 acres in Hendersonville,” said Diel. “Here we have 40 acres. We’re committed. We sold our home in Hendersonville, and my wife, Lyn, and I are living on the Big Sky property. We will be building a house soon.”
Shortly after the first Big Sky Farm Christmas season, the Diel family decided to dedicate five acres to planting sunflowers, cosmos, and zinnias. “They bloomed right on schedule,” said Diel. “So here we are, having our first Sunflower Days at Big Sky Farm.”
Both enterprises — Hendersonville’s Christmas Tree Adventures and the new Big Sky Farm — are family affairs. Justin and his wife Lyn planted their first Christmas trees in 1999. Conceived as a hobby, the venture exploded into a thriving business, and as it grew, so did their family.
“All of us kids have worked on the farm,” explained Savannah Hayes, the youngest Diel daughter. She and her husband, Michael, were on hand for the opening of Sunflower Days on Aug. 3. The older daughter, Mikaela and her husband, Nolan Wilson, also help at Big Sky, as well as the Diels’ son, Dakota.
“We built this welcome space last year. It’s where all the Christmas magic happened,” Savannah continued. “And now it’s full of amazing sunflowers and sunflower art.”
The shop offers farm-fresh lemonade, home-grown snacks, and fresh produce grown by Portland’s Family Traditions Farm. There is also a variety of Big Sky Farm “merch,” as well as sunflower-themed crafts. The welcome center, or shop, is where the Sunflower Days journey begins.
A ticket to Sunflower Days includes access to the sunflower fields, farm store shopping, kids’ activities, wagon rides, multiple photo areas, and a Big Sky Farm souvenir cup.
“We hand each customer a Big Sky Farm cup and a pair of scissors,” Savannah said. “They can cut the flowers they want to keep, bring them inside, and we bundle them to take home, along with the cup.”
A kid-friendly covered pavilion is just a step out the back door of the shop. Picnic tables, topped with plastic coloring cloths for kids are available, with inviting boxes of crayons scattered around. Cornhole boards line the sides of the pavilion, and a tractor-pulled wagon sits ready to provide rides.
A few feet beyond the patio, the sunflower fields begin. As far as the eye can see, sunflowers reach for the sky, with side fields of zinnias and cosmos. The five acres contain more than 100,000 blooms. Customers browse the rows, holding their Big Sky cups and scissors. Artistic anomalies create surprise, a painted piano, an unexpected bicycle, and a random tractor. Benches are placed within the rows to provide resting places.
“We’ve created some gorgeous photo backdrops,” said Savannah. “And we all love our painted piano.”
A few yards downhill from the welcome center is a collection of unusual farm animals, courtesy of the Borrowed Acres Farm of Cottontown. Included in the menagerie is T-Bird, a white-breasted turkey, an Asian Zebu Cow, two Nigerian dwarf goats, a pig named Ham Solo, and Dorado, a Jerusalem donkey.
The Sunflower Days exhibit is open on weekends. The hours are Fridays and Sundays from 3-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. Big Sky Farm expects Sunflower Days to last through Aug. 20 but the dates may be extended.
“It’s all up to the flowers,” Savannah said. “We have them staggered to bloom at different times. So, if they get enough sun and water, and keep blooming, we’ll stay open at least through Aug. 27. People can check our website and our social media to find out our hours.”
Online tickets for Sunflower Days are $9 plus a small service fee, and $12 at the gate. Free ticket giveaway contests can be found by visiting Big Sky on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BigSkyFarmTN. To learn more about the Diel family and Big Sky Farm, check out the website at Big Sky Farm TN.
