Two of the three men who are charged with multiple store robberies in Sumner County were additionally charged with a similar robbery at the BP South at the intersection of Highway 109 and Fountain Head Road.
The robbery in question took place on Dec. 2 and was investigated by Portland Police.
Antonio Jones is in custody at the Sumner County Jail, charged with being the driver of the getaway car for three other robberies — including one on Dec. 8 at Jay’s Market on Academy Road in Portland. Jones, 20, of 1502 Stone Hill Road, Mt. Juliet, was also charged in connection with the BP South robbery in Portland as being the driver of the getaway vehicle.
Also charged in the crime is Lazavian Kern, who remains at large and is wanted in connection to at least four robberies that took place in the area over the past several weeks.
In interviews with Jones by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department, Gallatin Police Department and Portland Police Department detective Vince Ludovissy, Jones admitted that he was the driver of the car used in the robbery at BP South. He also stated to police that Kern was the man who robbed the Portland convenience market.
After viewing photos from the Jones’ cell hone of Kern holding what appears to be a Mac-10 pistol, it was determined that the same gun was used in multiple robberies, which also helped to connect Kern and Jones to the robbery at BP South.
Michael Sanchez Fitts of Gallatin was also charged in the other robberies, but was not charged in the BP South crime.
Jones’ bond was set at $100,000 in the matter.
