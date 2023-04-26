“Fifty years,” began Portland’s Parks and Recreation Director Jamie White, speaking before the city council. “We have a fifty-year-old pool.” He said that two different companies had inspected the pool, and the Parks Department had concluded that there was no way the pool could safely be opened this year. “We cannot guarantee safe water,” he said.
He elaborated that leaks are depleting the water to the extent that the pumps burn out, a situation that has caused frequent closings over the last few years. White presented an email break-down from Langley and Taylor, a premiere Tennessee swimming pool company, on the repairs needed to make the pool safe. “Basically, we need to leave the shell, cut everything else out, and bring back in new,” he said.
The estimated price to rebuild the pool is around $511,000.
“It’s half a million dollars to repair the pool, and it would probably cost two million to build new,” said Callis. “The good news is, you’ve got the money to do that because you’re not restoring the Robert C. Coleman building.”
Alderwoman Megann Thompson said that she felt more comfortable spending the money on the pool as opposed to the building restoration because a pool is something families in Portland want.
White said the Parks Department had fought hard to keep the pool open. “It hurts,” said White. “You just hate calling people and telling them they have to cancel birthday parties.”
Thompson asked White if the pool could be ready for the 2024 summer season, who responded that bids would have to be solicited. Alderman Drew Jennings suggested that a bid document could include a specification that the pool would be completed by March 2024.
Callis agreed that a bid document would be the next step, subject to council approval. He cautioned them to expect big numbers on the project, noting that $500,000- $750,000 would not be surprising. “I don’t want the Parks Department to go through all this work if we’re not ready for that kind of price,” he stated. “Of course, if it goes over a million, we’re getting into new pool prices, and that’s a different story.”
The council made a motion for the Parks and Recreation Department to move forward with the process of soliciting bids.
“This is not an easy call for us,” said Price. “So, when people come up to you, let them know that we put up a good fight to keep this pool going. I’ll take the phone calls.”
Alderman Brian Woodall said that he and White also wanted guidance from the council about signage at the Dogwood Hills Municipal Golf Course. “We met with the builder and engineer at the golf course,” said Woodall, “and he recommended keeping the current golf course sign but building a new one further south. He suggested making it a ‘Welcome to Portland’ sign.”
White said the Parks Department would be receiving some options from the builder. “He said he could fix up the sign that’s already there and make it look much better,” said White, “and then build a new ‘Welcome to Portland’ sign a little further south.”
“That’s the perfect corner coming into Portland from the south,” said Thompson.
“Two signs and a pool, gang,” concluded Callis.
The council also approved a resolution to continue a water moratorium for the Oak Grove zone area, to not allow the issuance of any new water taps until sufficient supply is available to maintain the service area.
In addition, the council approved a resolution to establish guidelines for capacity letters for the Department of Utilities due to current confusion regarding expiration dates and eligibility requirements for renewals.
