“Fifty years,” began Portland’s Parks and Recreation Director Jamie White, speaking before the city council. “We have a fifty-year-old pool.” He said that two different companies had inspected the pool, and the Parks Department had concluded that there was no way the pool could safely be opened this year. “We cannot guarantee safe water,” he said.

He elaborated that leaks are depleting the water to the extent that the pumps burn out, a situation that has caused frequent closings over the last few years. White presented an email break-down from Langley and Taylor, a premiere Tennessee swimming pool company, on the repairs needed to make the pool safe. “Basically, we need to leave the shell, cut everything else out, and bring back in new,” he said.

