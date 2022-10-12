Video

A screenshot via a video shows a business near the under-construction Sumner County Courthouse. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for the public’s help identifying the two men seen in the video, which is available for viewing on the TBI Twitter site. The TBI website, tbinewsroom.com, also has a link to the video.

 TBI

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for help from the public in connection with an investigation into the Aug. 7 Sumner County Courthouse fire that damaged the facility under construction in Gallatin.

The TBI is asking for the public’s help to identify two men captured in a video it obtained from a nearby business.

