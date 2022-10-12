The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for help from the public in connection with an investigation into the Aug. 7 Sumner County Courthouse fire that damaged the facility under construction in Gallatin.
The TBI is asking for the public’s help to identify two men captured in a video it obtained from a nearby business.
The video is available for viewing at the TBI Twitter account site and also is linked to Twitter on the agency’s website, tbinewsroom.com.
The two appear to exit a black Ford Mustang, then walk and run in the direction of the courthouse. Several minutes later, they hurry toward the vehicle as sirens can be heard from crews responding to the scene.
Anyone with information about the fire, or who can help identify the individuals seen in the video, are urged to contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
The fire damaged the roof of the estimated $83 million Sumner County Courthouse project, which also includes a parking garage.
When fire departments arrived, there was heavy fire engulfing the roof. After the majority of the fire was under control, firefighters went up to the roof from the interior stairwells to complete the work of keeping the fire from spreading.
Construction began in April 2022 and was expected to be complete in the middle of 2023.
The five-story structure will contain more than 200,000-square-feet of space at East Main Street and South Boyers Avenue adjacent to the Gallatin Public Library.
No injuries were reported.
The building will house county courts.
