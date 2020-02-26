Grace Slusser, Kaitlyn Toland, Amelia Fusco, and Sarah Harper recently participated in the SkillsUSA Tennessee state competition.
Slusser was a competitor in the cosmetology competition and won a silver medal. Harper and her model Crista Campbell competed in the nail care competition and finished in the top 10. Toland and her model Danielle Russell competed in the aesthetics competition and finished in the top 10. Fusco and her model Jamie Oke competed in the aesthetics competition and won a bronze medal.
During the state competition, Slusser, Toland, Fusco, Harper and other students worked against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in their competitions. All contests are run with the help of industry, trade associations, and labor organizations, and test competencies are set by industry. Top student winners received gold, silver, and bronze medallions. Many also received prizes such as tools of their trade. The SkillsUSA Competitions is for middle school, high school, and college-level students who are members of SkillsUSA.
The four state participants and their models are enrolled at the Portland Campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Nashville (TCAT Nashville).
“I am very proud of these ladies’ accomplishments,” said Christina Heard, Cosmetology instructor at TCAT Nashville — Portland Campus. “They worked extremely hard and are true winners in their dedication to excellence in their trade and their leadership skills.”
SkillsUSA is a vital solution to the growing U.S. skills gap. This nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry ensures America has the skilled workforce it needs to stay competitive. Founded in 1965 and endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education, the association serves more than 300,000 member students and instructors each year in middle schools, high schools and colleges. This diverse talent pipeline covers 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations, the majority STEM-related. More than 600 corporations, trade associations, businesses and labor unions actively support SkillsUSA at the national level. SkillsUSA programs are integrated into career and technical education through a framework of personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics. Local, state and national championships, designed and judged by industry, set relevant standards for career and technical education and provide needed recognition to its students. SkillsUSA also offers technical skill assessments and other workplace credentials. For more information, go to: www.SkillsUSA.org.
