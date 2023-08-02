In presenting artists of the caliber of country artist Hannah Dasher, Portland’s Temple Theatre is establishing itself as a major Middle Tennessee attraction.
Dasher performed on Friday, July 21st, to a substantial and enthusiastic crowd. Before she took the stage, Temple Theatre Director Barry Young introduced Dasher as “a regular performer on the Grand Ole Opry.” Dasher is also a TikTok personality with 1.4 million followers for a series called “Stand by Your Pan” — a presentation of humor-filled recipes.
Dasher relocated to Nashville after graduating from the University of Georgia, living in an attic on Music Row. She worked five days a week at Bass Pro Shops selling fishing boats and engines, but got fired for composing songs on the job.
But it all worked out for the best.
Dasher worked nonstop to gain the attention of local audiences and eventually opened for country legends such as Bocephus, The Cadillac Three, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. She got her first publishing contract, and first official co-writing credit, for Brad Paisley’s “Go to Bed Early.” This led to a contract with Sony, which began publishing Dasher’s songs. She was included on the Country Music Television (CMT) 2022 list of the “Next Women of the Country Artists.”
In the Temple Theatre concert, Dasher and her band performed some of her familiar hits, including “Girls Call the Shots” and “You’re Gonna Love Me.” She also introduced two new songs, “Takin’ Down My For Sale Sign” and “I’m the One That Taught Him That Thing You Like.” Dasher told the audience that the new songs would be released on Friday, July 28th. “You’re getting to hear them first,” she said.
After the show, Dasher visited with fans in the theatre lobby for an extra ninety minutes — a practice that’s becoming a tradition for Temple Theatre performers.
Since its opening, Temple Theatre has seen frequent full houses, selling out the premiere-date Ronnie McDowell concerts on March 11th, the Mandy Barnett concert on June 10th, and “An Evening with the King,” featuring the legendary Elvis tribute artist Brooke Wright and the Impossible Dream Band on July 15th.
The movie series has also had a steady stream of customers, showing crowd-pleasers such as “ET the Extra-Terrestrial” and “Jaws” (for Shark Week). The month will close out with two special movie presentations — “Jumanji, Welcome to the Jungle” (with The Rock) on Friday night, July 28th, and a back-to-school special “The Smurfs” on Saturday morning, July 29th. On Aug. 25th, “Back to the Future” will be shown.
The live shows slated for the future foretell more sold-out auditoriums. “The Everly Brothers Experience with the Zmed Brothers” will take the stage on Aug. 12th, “A Night of Improv Comedy: Grant Collins and the Strawberry Picker Players” will appear on Saturday, Aug. 19th, and Alabama tribute band “AlmostBama/Baylee Lynn” is scheduled for Sept. 9th. Country legend Deanna Carter will appear on Sept. 24th in a special acoustic concert, which has very few tickets still available.
Young, who took over as the Temple Theatre’s Director on April 1st, said, “I think the theater is building momentum. The word is getting out about the quality shows we are having at the Temple. In the last few shows, we’ve had folks from Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, as well as the surrounding Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky area.” To see the coming events and purchase tickets, visit the website at Temple Theatre — Portland, TN (templetheatretn.com). Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
