In presenting artists of the caliber of country artist Hannah Dasher, Portland’s Temple Theatre is establishing itself as a major Middle Tennessee attraction.

Dasher performed on Friday, July 21st, to a substantial and enthusiastic crowd. Before she took the stage, Temple Theatre Director Barry Young introduced Dasher as “a regular performer on the Grand Ole Opry.” Dasher is also a TikTok personality with 1.4 million followers for a series called “Stand by Your Pan” — a presentation of humor-filled recipes.

