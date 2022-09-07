Hartsville resident and professional photographer Elizabeth Baldwin Combs is the founder of a Facebook group for local moms who are new to the area. The group has become known to its members as the Transplanted Moms.

Combs first decided to launch the group when several of her new clients expressed how difficult it was to connect to a new community without friends or extended family nearby. With the influx of new residents to Middle Tennessee, Combs made the decision to take her group from a social-media gathering only to a monthly, in-person, enrichment event for mothers.

