Positive tests for the Covid-19 virus have taken place at the Highland Rim Terrace Apartments in Portland, where two residents who lived there have died in the past two weeks and three residents altogether have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mayor Mike Callis, in his briefings to citizens on the city’s website, gave the update Saturday of the positive tests and the situation at Highland Rim Terrace Apartments. The mayor stated that the two Highland Rim Terrace residents who died suffered from “underlying health issues.”
The Portland Leader contacted the director of the Highland Rim Terrace Apartments, but he told the newspaper that state officials would not allow him to comment on the situation. Calls and efforts to reach county and state health officials for comment by The Leader have not yet been answered.
Highland Rim Terrace Apartments is a HUD-residential facility for elderly residents who meet a certain age and income requirement to live there.
The facility has been placed on lockdown in the wake of the positive coronavirus tests.
“I talked to the director this morning, and it appears they have at least three confirmed Covid-19 tests there, and also had a couple of residents pass away in the last week – I think one just last night. He has one resident that he has in the hospital now that is testing positive,” Callis said in his posted update. “He said both of the residents that passed away both had underlying health issues. But they have locked the building down, and the health department told them that nobody can come in or out right now. Please pray for them.
“It’s a difficult situation. Even pray for the director. He’s living there, sleeping in his office. They’re doing their best to handle what’s going on. It’s a difficult situation there and it just highlights how difficult this can be for folks who are older and have underlying health issues. I don’t know all the details. It’s difficult to get some of that out of the health department with the HIPPA laws and some of those things. I just want you to know they’re working on that situation there. We hope to hear more about that as we move forward.”
On Sunday, Sumner County issued a shelter in place directive for residents of the county, which limits people to only going out for essential matters.
Callis said that as of Friday, 10 people in Portland via an unofficial count, had the coronavirus.
“We’re trying to get the numbers for individual cities. That’s really difficult with a lot of barriers when you’re dealing with HIPPA. We have an unofficial number of about 10 cases for Portland, Tennessee. We're working to better identify that. So bear with us as we continue. I’m asking the health department every day how to get better information,” Callis said.
