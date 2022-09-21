The FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs concluded Sept. 14 with record wagering topping $80 million for the seven-day run. Purses again set a record, reaching almost $18 million paid out to horse owners.
With $12,896,355 bet on the Sept 14 closing card, total wagering on the meet reached $80,175,928, clipping Kentucky Downs’ previous record of $74,088,532 over six days last year for an increase of 8%. A record $21,065,982 was bet on Saturday Sept. 10.
The average field size was 10.61 horses, the highest since 2019.
The impact of Kentucky Downs since the introduction of pari-mutuel wagering on Historical Horse Racing in 2011 can be measured through purses.
Total purses have increased from $769,810 for 30 races 11 years ago to $17,863,177 for 73 races this year, including purse supplements for registered Kentucky-breds from the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund. Kentucky Downs did not have any KTDF money in 2011. This year more than $6.7 million was paid out from the fund during the seven days.
“It started off like you didn’t know what to expect here, and now people can’t get here fast enough to run,” said Woodford County-based trainer Robert Medina, whose first victory at the track came with the Bill Parcells-owned Kentucky-bred Play Action Pass in Wednesday’s inaugural $400,000 Pepsi Gun Runner Stakes. “It’s an amazing thing they have done. I know it’s money motivated, but it’s fun. It’s kind of laid back and you have a great time. We need more of that in horse racing.”
The record wagering comes in spite of adverse weather on both weekends during the meet that began Sept. 1. The last four races on Saturday Sept. 3 had to be rescheduled. Both Sundays were significantly impacted, with the entire Sept. 4 card transferred to Sept. 5 and the last nine of 11 races carded for Sept. 11 moved to Sept. 13.
“It was a fantastic meet, with world-class racing despite the challenges,” said Ted Nicholson, Kentucky Downs’ Vice President for Racing. “Every weekend we ran, we were meteorologists. Losing both Sundays and having to shift one card to a Tuesday is not ideal. It was a testament to track superintendent Butch Lehr and the track crew how well the course held together.
“For us, along with our horsemen and horseplayers, to persevere and get to $80 million is huge.”
“There certainly is a sense of what might have been if we’d gotten anything close to the perfect weather we had for our weekday cards and our dark days,” said Ron Winchell, the co-managing partner with Marc Falcone in Kentucky Downs and The Mint Gaming Hall properties. “Only a couple of years ago we’d have been over the moon with these numbers. We still are. But we’ve continually set the bar higher. And through it all, we still had very full fields overall and saw spectacular racing.”
