The FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs concluded Sept. 14 with record wagering topping $80 million for the seven-day run. Purses again set a record, reaching almost $18 million paid out to horse owners.

With $12,896,355 bet on the Sept 14 closing card, total wagering on the meet reached $80,175,928, clipping Kentucky Downs’ previous record of $74,088,532 over six days last year for an increase of 8%. A record $21,065,982 was bet on Saturday Sept. 10.

