Leonard (Len) Assante, who hosts “The Loyal Opposition,” a weekly radio show on Portland’s WQKR, never intended to be a radio frontman. “It wasn’t my idea,” he stated. “It was Lee Dorman’s idea.”
Dorman, a long-time radio professional who founded the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame, is the owner and general manager of WQKR radio. “About a year ago, Lee called me up and asked for a meeting,” Assante explained. “We knew each other from the Sumner County Democrats. So, I came to Portland to see him.”
Dorman told Assante that the station was lacking diversity in its programming. “He felt there were points of view in Sumner County that weren’t being represented,” Assante said. “He asked me if I would be willing to do a talk and interview show.”
Assante had never done radio broadcasting before. A life-long college educator in speech and mass communications, he won the Communication Educator of the Year Award from the Tennessee Communication Association and a Tennessee Press Association award for editorial writing.
But he agreed to do the show.
The next step was coming up with a name for the program, which, Assante said, just popped into his head. “In Great Britain, the party that is not in power is called ‘the loyal opposition.’ The idea is that they may be opposed to the policies that are in power, but they are loyal to the country. And that’s what I wanted this show to express — you can be in a different party, but loyalty to the country is never in question.”
Assante did have previous experience with WQKR. “I had appeared a few times on WQKR’s Good Morning Show,” Assante explained. “They would occasionally ask me because I’m a long-time resident of Sumner County and could explain the Democrat point of view. But hosting a show every week was a challenging notion. We first aired on July 27th, 2022. I’m pretty amazed that we’ve been on for a whole year.”
Assante’s one-hour show, produced by Roger Dillard, has a consistent weekly format, beginning with an opening statement that comes, per Assante, from the U.S. Government website. “It’s official State Department language,” he said. “It says that the nation benefits when its government reflects a diversity of voices and makes space for dissent.”
All shows include a weather report, a summary of the week’s news headlines, and a conversation with a guest. “The people I interview come from all over the place,” Assante said. “My first guest was Andy Spears, an education policy expert from Hendersonville. School was about to begin and Andy had some great insights from an expert point of view.”
Many Portland natives have been on the show, including Mayor Mike Callis, for instance. “He was great,” said Assante. “He knows how to tell a story, and he’s genuinely passionate about wanting the best for Portland.”
Another “local” on the show was Michelle Harbin who is soon to become a co-host. “Michelle is one of Portland’s beloved citizens and has great on-air energy,” he said. “She’ll be joining me in the next week or two.”
Assante points out that Sumner County has not always been staunchly Republican. “One of my favorite guests was Mike McDonald,” he said. “He’s a Democrat who lives right here in Portland and was a Tennessee State Representative for over 20 years. He’s still on the State Election Commission as the Democrat Representative for Middle Tennessee. We talked about election integrity, which by the way, he said, was safe and secure in Tennessee. Mike was a representative who was loved by Democrats and Republicans alike. In his era, it was not unusual to see a George Bush sign right next to a Mike McDonald sign in someone’s yard.”
Another recent guest was Joel Ebert, co-author (along with Erik Schelzig) of “Welcome to Capitol Hill: 50 Years of Scandal in Tennessee Politics,” a book to be released in August. “He was fascinating,” Assante said. “He covered the statehouse for ‘The Tennessean’ for many years and could compare historical events with current events.”
Of late, politicians have been using “The Loyal Opposition” to announce their candidacies for office. “Today, for instance, Cyril Focht of Cookeville is announcing that he’s running for the Sixth District seat in Congress. He’s having an announcement party, and during the party, he’ll be calling into my show.”
John (Jake) Kennedy used the June 28th show to announce he was running for the same seat. “We have at least three Democrats running for the Sixth District seat in Congress. Another is Clay Faircloth, who’s going to announce on my show in the next couple of weeks. The political season has my show booked up for quite a while, and that’s a good thing.”
Assante invites Republicans to be on the show as well. “I had a great show with Debra Maggart, a Republican who represented the Hendersonville district for eight years,” he said. “There were a lot of issues we agreed on. She was smart, cordial, and open, and I think she’ll be back.”
Not all guests are politicians by any means. Assante has interviewed up-and-coming Nashville singer-songwriter, Brina Kay, social media influencer Allie Phillips who has more than 300 thousand TikTok followers, and Amanda Gentry, a Nashville criminal defense attorney who bought a full year’s worth of advertising for the show.
Assante said his experience with the show had been positive. “The purpose of the show is to give people the other half of the story. If people get more information, they’ll make better decisions on how to vote.”
Assante’s mission is to grow the audience and thinks WQKR is the perfect place to do that. “This station covers all of northern Middle Tennessee, and I get feedback from people all over the county. I think WQKR in Portland is the perfect home for ‘The Loyal Opposition,’ hopefully for a long time to come.”
