“Whenever you can combine sports and technology in a teaching environment, it’s a good thing,” said Portland High School (PHS) Athletic Director Brandon Smart.
PHS now has two examples of this philosophy with a digital scoreboard and an esports team. Both are the first of their kind in Sumner County. Both involve a partnership between the PHS Athletic and CTE (Career and Technical Education) Departments.
The ScoreVision digital scoreboard features two huge screens, one at each end of the gymnasium. The boards keep score, display professional game-time productions, capture game action, and share it with fans in real-time.
The boards run on the ScoreVision software platform. “Our CTE classes will learn to use the program in the classroom,” said Smart. “They’ll create all kinds of content, and then learn how to display it during games.”
Sponsor advertising will be a large portion of the content created by the CTE students. “These sponsors support our programs,” said Smart, “and now their ads will be more prominently displayed. It also gives our gym a much cleaner look, too,” he added, “instead of having posters taped on the walls.”
Smart said the County Commission and the School Board allocated money for capital programs. “We were built in 1997,” said Smart, “and they designated money for updating. Dr. Woods felt the digital scoreboard was a great vehicle for using technology side-by-side with athletics. We thought it would also create enthusiasm and bring in revenue. And on top of that, it’s gorgeous. So we’re very grateful to the County Commission and the School Board.”
Esports come to PHS
Smart is equally enthusiastic about the new esports team, the first in Sumner County.
“This is an exciting, new area of sports—it’s being seen in more and more schools across the country,” said Smart. “There are a ton of benefits to having an esports team, including the college scholarships now being offered in the field.”
Once again, the Athletic and CTE Departments are coordinating to make the esports team official. “The team will be competing in Rocket League @playvs in the spring,” said Smart.
The captain of the four-member esports team is Tony Hall, who is joined by team members Caleb Felts, Jackson Lyle, and Isaiah Powell. The team members have been competing in Rocket League on their own and are eager to represent PHS as a formal team. They are enthusiastic about their possibilities as competitors. “We’re starting with one of the best players in the state,” said Lyle. “Tony Hall is nationally ranked.”
According to the National Education Association, over 8,600 high schools in the US have started esports teams and programs — which are increasing in popularity and also in legitimacy. In 2018, the NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations) officially recognized esports as a sanctioned activity.
According to Andrew Lombardo of Generation Esports/High School Esports League, the advantages of esports are many. “From mental health benefits to creating a future through funding college tuition, the impact esports is having on students is becoming undeniable. Last year, esports scholarships totaled more than $16 million, with some students even receiving a full ride.”
Esports first trickled into higher education as a varsity sport. The first collegiate varsity program was at Robert Morrison University in Illinois, which began a team in 2014. By 2018, over 70 colleges offered varsity esports programs, and today 175 universities belong to the National Association of College Esports. Most, if not all, of the colleges and universities with varsity programs in NACE offer scholarships.
Proponents of high school CTE Gaming Concepts classes claim that the courses encourage teamwork, hone writing ability, teach industry skills, create a portfolio, and cultivate confidence.
“This is our first foray into this area,” said Smart, “But I’m pretty sure this is just the beginning for esports at PHS, and I can’t wait to cheer them on.”
