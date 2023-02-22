“Whenever you can combine sports and technology in a teaching environment, it’s a good thing,” said Portland High School (PHS) Athletic Director Brandon Smart.

PHS now has two examples of this philosophy with a digital scoreboard and an esports team. Both are the first of their kind in Sumner County. Both involve a partnership between the PHS Athletic and CTE (Career and Technical Education) Departments.

