When one family moves to a new town, finds the right house, the right job, and immediately feels at home, it might be called serendipity. When another family moves to the same new town at the same time, also finds the right house, the right job, and feels right at home — well, that’s just Portland.

Two families settled in Portland in July 2022, and both have adopted the town as their own. The Snooks — David (Dr. Dave) his wife, Alicia, and their 16-year-old daughter, Addieson — moved from Danville, Ill. The Loys — Joe, Christina, and their 17-year-old daughter, Shayla — came to Portland from Portland, Ore.

