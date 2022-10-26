When one family moves to a new town, finds the right house, the right job, and immediately feels at home, it might be called serendipity. When another family moves to the same new town at the same time, also finds the right house, the right job, and feels right at home — well, that’s just Portland.
Two families settled in Portland in July 2022, and both have adopted the town as their own. The Snooks — David (Dr. Dave) his wife, Alicia, and their 16-year-old daughter, Addieson — moved from Danville, Ill. The Loys — Joe, Christina, and their 17-year-old daughter, Shayla — came to Portland from Portland, Ore.
Both families combed the swath of land that comprises Sumner County for the perfect spot, and both families found Shangri-la in Portland.
The Loy journey was conceived in the summer of 2018 when they came to Nashville to bring their daughter to Camp Electric, an interactive creative arts camp hosted by Trevecca University. “We fell in love with the area,” Christina said, “and thought it would be fun to retire here.”
They had planned that retirement to begin after Shayla’s high school graduation, but after they returned from their trip to Nashville, Joe began to feel they should move much sooner — before the end of the year. Christina wasn’t convinced about the timing, but following Joe’s sense of urgency, they put their Oregon house on the market and sold almost everything they owned.
“The cost of living is pretty high in Oregon,” Joe said. “We were having a tough time making ends meet. I’m a machinist — and between us, we were working five different jobs.”
In March 2019, they departed Oregon.
“It was just when we were leaving that the first cases of Covid showed up on the West Coast,” Christina said. “Covid hit there before it hit the south — but by the time it got bad, we were gone.”
They first settled in Hendersonville, where they safely sheltered in place during the pandemic. “It never felt permanent,” Christina said, “but we found a church home in Gallatin and just kept on looking.” When house-hunting led them to Portland, all the pieces began to fall into place.
“The house was perfect,” Joe said. “I’m a disabled veteran — eight years in the army — and we need a one-story house with wide doors. This house had both. That’s practically unheard of — it was almost like a sign.”
Once the Loys made the move from Hendersonville to Portland, they wasted no time acquainting themselves with the Portland Chamber of Commerce. A realtor with Keller Williams in Hendersonville, Christina shows and sells property all over Middle Tennessee, including Portland.
“I listened to the staff at the chamber of commerce, who said the most important thing for any realtor is to let the community get to know you — even if they get tired of seeing you so much,” Christina said. “Portland makes that an easy task because people are so friendly and open. So I followed the advice and had flyers made with my mug on them. I’m taking them everywhere. People probably will get tired of seeing me.”
The Loys met the Snooks at the chamber breakfast in August. Dr. Dave, a chiropractor, had just taken over running the Abrahamson Chiropractic & Wellness Clinic. He and Alicia, who works with him in the clinic, had just moved into their new home and were attending their first chamber breakfast in August.
“It was a memorable moment when we met Christina Loy,” said Dr. Dave, “because she came up to us limping and wearing a boot.”
Christina had taken a fall while showing a house but was unwilling to miss her first chamber breakfast. Not a shy person, she approached Dr. Dave and asked, “When I get this boot off, will you help me get back in shape?”
He was more than happy to say yes.
The Snook journey began in Illinois, where Dr. Dave had worked in a clinic alongside Dr. Ryan Abrahamson. Abrahamson bought a practice in Hendersonville and moved there. He wanted to open a second clinic in Portland but needed someone he trusted to run it and offered the opportunity to Dr. Dave.
After some consideration, the Snooks accepted the offer. “We decided to rip off the band-aid and do it,” Alicia said. “We just had a good feeling about it.”
Dr. Dave applied for a Tennessee license, and things began to move very fast. The Snooks felt it was important to live in the same town as the clinic. “It builds trust,” Alicia said, “and that’s what you want, both as a professional and as a member of the community.”
They embarked on a house search and found the perfect one in Portland. Unfortunately, there were already three offers on the house, but the buyers took the Snook offer. “My parents moved down here with us, and my dad is an Army veteran and so was the owner,” Alicia said, “so maybe that’s why they picked us. But I prefer to think it was just meant to be.”
Early on in Dr. Dave’s hiatus as the new chiropractor in town, he took a walk around the business district, passing out business cards and plying shop owners with small bags of candy. He stepped into City Hall and was surprised when Mayor Mike Callis joined him on his walk.
“He spent about an hour with me, introducing me to people and showing me the town,” said Dr. Dave. “He told me, ‘If you pour into the Portland community, they’ll love you back.’ ”
The Snooks took the mayor’s words to heart and searched for ways to become involved. “So far, our favorite activity is helping out at Portland’s Hands of Hope Food Pantry,” Alicia said. “It is an amazing operation — 100% fun.”
During that chamber breakfast in August, the Snook and Loy families discovered some amazing parallels. Both families, of course, had just moved to Portland. Both were attending their first chamber breakfast. Both families, it turned out, had one older child in the service (the Snook daughter in the Coast Guard and the Loy son in the Air Force) and both had a teenage daughter still at home.
But most important, both the Snook and the Loy families were, and remain, passionate fans of Portland. They attended the chamber’s candidate forum together, and never miss a chamber breakfast.
“One of the things Mayor Callis said,” shared Dr. Dave, “is that he believes God has his hand on Portland.”
The Snook and the Loy families agree with this assessment wholeheartedly.
“I may have been born in Portland, Ore.,” says Christina Loy, “but I’m going to spend the rest of my life in Portland, Tenn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.