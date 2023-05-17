The 3rd Annual Strawberry Quilt Show was held at the Richland Park Gymnasium from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, May 5th, and again from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. In the competitive show, the quilts were judged by the viewers.

The Strawberry Quilt Show is sponsored by English Mountain Gifts, owned by Reba Lawrence, who conceived the event to be a competition for youth and adult quilters.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.