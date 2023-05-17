The 3rd Annual Strawberry Quilt Show was held at the Richland Park Gymnasium from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, May 5th, and again from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. In the competitive show, the quilts were judged by the viewers.
The Strawberry Quilt Show is sponsored by English Mountain Gifts, owned by Reba Lawrence, who conceived the event to be a competition for youth and adult quilters.
For the past two years, there were three categories: adult, youth, and quilts with a strawberry theme. This year Lawrence added a fourth category — the Dutton quilt, inspired by quilts seen in the television series “Yellowstone” and its spin-off shows, “1883” and “1923.” Dutton-style quilts have become popular among quilt-makers, especially the triangle-patterned Beth Dutton quilt.
In addition, Lawrence showcased a quilt she made using the artwork of the Adult Skills Class from the Buddy House in Bowling Green, a non-profit facility that celebrates the lives of individuals born with Down Syndrome. “Stephanie Morton, the Buddy House Executive Director, is a friend of ours and has a history with us,” Lawrence said. “We were overjoyed to take the art from one of her classes and quilt those pieces together. We’re displaying the quilt as well as selling tickets for it to be raffled off as a fund-raiser for the Buddy House.”
Tickets to win the quilt can still be purchased for $10 by contacting The Buddy House at 270-796-5002 or online at www.dssky.org.
The Quilt Show also displayed antique quilts and sewing machines, seasonal quilts, and baked delicacies from vendors such as Angel Biscuit’s Bake Shop.
This year’s Quilt Show winners were announced on Saturday at 3:30 p.m., at the close of the exhibition. The winners are:
Adult Category
Youth Category
2nd Place Tie: Emerson Rogers and Flynt Stark
3rd Place: Jerald Gross (accepted by his sister)
Dutton Category
Strawberry Category
