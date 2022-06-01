JACKSON — Six hundred eleven students graduated from Union University on May 21, including three from Portland, during spring commencement services of the 197th graduating class at Oman Arena. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska delivered the commencement address.
“Don’t believe the vanity that we are going to solve it all,” Sasse told Union graduates. “Your work is important. But your work is not the means by which you will achieve status or meaning. Your work is the opportunity to live a life of gratitude to God, who has already given you all gifts by grace.”
Located in Jackson, Tenn., Union University is a liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. Founded in 1823, Union is the oldest institution relating to the Southern Baptist Convention.
Area graduates
Portland
Kayla Hill, Master of Education — Instructional Leadership
Katie Momberger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Accelerated
Jennifer Wright, Associate of Science in Prof Studies Org Leadership
Bethpage
William Beasley, Bachelor of Arts in History
Gallatin
Amy Bradley, Educational Specialist in Instructional Leadership
Hannah Bullock, Master of Social Work
Heather Cutler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lauren Malone, Bachelor of Arts in English Education
Hartsville
Samuel Drotar, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Hendersonville
Anthony Atiyeh, Master of Business Administration (Online Only)
Hannah Bernui, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Samuel Brogdon, Bachelor of Music in Music Theory
Stephen Dixon, Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership
Rachel Ellis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing BSN15
James Geerholt, Associate of Science in Prof Studies Org Leadership
Camryn Kinney, Bachelor of Social Work
Brennan Kress, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies With Honors
Caroline Mann, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
David McKenzie, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Accelerated
Angela Mendoza, Educational Specialist in Instructional Leadership
Lindy Parker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Accelerated
Charlotte Ritchie, Bachelor of Science in Nursing BSN15
Esther Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Accelerated
Edmon Thomas, Doctor of Education in Higher Education
Angelina Waller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Dominique Williams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Accelerated
Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.