JACKSON — Six hundred eleven students graduated from Union University on May 21, including three from Portland, during spring commencement services of the 197th graduating class at Oman Arena. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska delivered the commencement address.

“Don’t believe the vanity that we are going to solve it all,” Sasse told Union graduates. “Your work is important. But your work is not the means by which you will achieve status or meaning. Your work is the opportunity to live a life of gratitude to God, who has already given you all gifts by grace.”

Located in Jackson, Tenn., Union University is a liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. Founded in 1823, Union is the oldest institution relating to the Southern Baptist Convention.

Area graduates

Portland

Kayla Hill, Master of Education — Instructional Leadership

Katie Momberger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Accelerated

Jennifer Wright, Associate of Science in Prof Studies Org Leadership

Bethpage

William Beasley, Bachelor of Arts in History

Gallatin

Amy Bradley, Educational Specialist in Instructional Leadership

Hannah Bullock, Master of Social Work

Heather Cutler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lauren Malone, Bachelor of Arts in English Education

Hartsville

Samuel Drotar, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Hendersonville

Anthony Atiyeh, Master of Business Administration (Online Only)

Hannah Bernui, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Samuel Brogdon, Bachelor of Music in Music Theory

Stephen Dixon, Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership

Rachel Ellis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing BSN15

James Geerholt, Associate of Science in Prof Studies Org Leadership

Camryn Kinney, Bachelor of Social Work

Brennan Kress, Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies With Honors

Caroline Mann, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

David McKenzie, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Accelerated

Angela Mendoza, Educational Specialist in Instructional Leadership

Lindy Parker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Accelerated

Charlotte Ritchie, Bachelor of Science in Nursing BSN15

Esther Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Accelerated

Edmon Thomas, Doctor of Education in Higher Education

Angelina Waller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Dominique Williams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Accelerated

