The Toyo Automotive Parts manufacturing facility in the Sanders Industrial Park in Franklin is closing at the end of October and will be dissolved as a business entity.
As recently as two months ago some 200 people worked at the facility.
Toyo Automotive Parts’ parent company, Toyo Tire Corporation, made the announcement in a press release on the toyotires-global.com website.
The press release says “as a result of rising material, energy and labor costs, TAP has been unable to maintain or improve its profit outlook. In order to optimize management resources, strengthen business infrastructure, and enhance the competitiveness of its automotive parts business, the Company will consolidate production of TAP made products at its other global locations.
TAP will thereafter be dissolved as a business entity.”
The press release identified TAP as Toyota Automotive Parts (USA) Inc. and the Company as Toyo Tire Corporation.
The Franklin facility has supplied anti-vibration rubber and other products to some automotive manufacturers in the North American market since it opened 22 years ago in 2001.
Toyo Automotive Parts was the first manufacturing facility to locate in the Sanders Industrial Park located along Highway 100 East near the I-65 interchange.
It originally started as a 200,000 square foot facility, but has expanded twice and now totals at least 260,000 square feet.
The facility at one time employed an estimated 300 people, but had 207 employees as of June of this year.
The press release said the Company will provide each employee with job placement assistance.
Dennis Griffin, executive director of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority, said it is “very disappointing” about Toyo’s closing and added that Toyo had been a “great corporate citizen….we were fortunate to have them for over 20 years.”
Griffin said preliminary efforts are underway by an industrial real estate firm in Nashville to sell the Toyo-owned building. He said the firm is a nation wide company and that TVA and the state will be helpful in marketing the building.
“I’m really optimistic about the property,” Griffin said. “It’s a nice facility, it shows well, its about a mile from the interstate, its in an industrial park with all the utilities and zoning.”
Griffin is already involved in attempts to find a new manufacturer for the facility; however, he said it usually takes about one year to replace a former occupant of a facility.
Griffin said recent announcements of new industries being built in Simpson County such as the Trader Joe’s
Distribution facility and LioChem e-Materials LLC along with others will provide job opportunities for the Toyo employees.
“A lot of times people say ‘you need to step back, you don’t need to keep recruiting,’ if you don’t keep recruiting, we know things are going to happen so we want to move forward, Griffin said.”
While making an announcement about Toyo closing to Simpson Fiscal Court on August 15 Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes echoed Griffin’s comments about continuing industrial recruitment.
“This is case in point why you do not quit with industrial recruitment efforts, because kind of the life span of a lot of industries is 20 to 30 years anyway. So as something falls off you want something new coming in so you’ve got places for people to go,” Barnes said. “I hate to lose them, but fortunately we are in a position where we’ve got quite a bit of industry.”
Although not an industry, Simpson County has another new employer with the recent opening of the SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel adjacent to The Mint Event Center and The Mint Gaming Hall on Nashville Road, which provides 35 jobs.
