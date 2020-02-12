Police stopped George Grider, 48, of 634 Morgantown Road, Apt. 44, Franklin, Ky., after his silver Kia was swerving across the yellow line shortly after 3 a.m. on the day in question.
Grider made a right-hand turn onto Fountain Head Road and was traveling approximately 12 miles under the posted 35 mile-per-hour speed limit and a Sumner County Sheriff’s deputy, who had been following Grider’s car, initiated a traffic stop. Grider pulled into the parking lot of Fountain Head Baptist Church.
When the officer made contact with Grider, he appeared nervous and immediately lit a cigarette. Grider was asked why he was driving so slowly, and told the officer it was due to having the police behind him. He stated that he failed to maintain his lane, because he was “messing with his leg while driving,” according to the police affidavit.
Grider was ordered out of the vehicle and as he was getting out of the car, he began to reach down toward something that was near the center console. The deputy told Grider to leave whatever was there alone. Grider complied and the officer went to the center console area and saw a clear baggie with a substance that appeared to be meth.
The bag contained 24 grams of meth, and according to the officer, would have been enough for approximately 240 does of meth.
Grider admitted that he had paid $360 for the meth while in Kentucky and that he was headed to a friend’s house on Fountain Head Road where they were going to use it together. Grider also admitted that he was planning to distribute some of the meth to his friend.
Grider was charged with possession of meth for resale, driving while in possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain his lane. He was transported to the Sumner County Jail where bond was set at $60,000. Grider was scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Feb. 11 to answer to the charges.
