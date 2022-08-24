Human remains discovered in Watertown on Aug. 6 were positively identified as a 22-year-old woman that was missing out of Murfreesboro.
Mya Fuller had been missing since July 30. She was reportedly last seen by family members on July 29 but worked an event at the Nashville Soccer Club at Geodis Park on July 30.
In a release from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, the public information officer, Capt. Scott Moore, indicated that Fuller was identified as the person found on Trammel Road in Watertown. Detectives from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab members worked the scene.
The investigation is active and ongoing. A cause of death has not been determined, but authorities are treating it as a homicide.
According to a missing person report from the Murfreesboro Police Department, Fuller’s family first became concerned because she “never leaves home for an extended period without calling or answering text messages.”
Fuller was reportedly driving a gray Toyota Camry, tag number 0W3-1L6. Fuller was entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person.
Anyone with information about Fuller’s whereabouts, who she might have been with, or the events that led to her death, is urged to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office detective division by calling 615-444-1459, ext. 233 or 359. Callers may remain anonymous.
Fuller’s mother, Tonya Fuller, posted on Facebook that the family is “working feverishly with law enforcement to determine the cause of her death.”
Fuller described the last week as unimaginable.
“Because of the outpour of your prayers, love, and support, this communication is to inform you that Mya has been located,” Fuller said. “It is with an enormous amount of regret that I share that Mya is no longer here with us on earth. She earned her wings. She was found deceased.”
