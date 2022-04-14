Spring break didn’t stop some members of the Macon County trap team from getting in some practice.
Several team members met Thursday for a game of Crusher during a practice meet.
“It wasn’t a mandatory practice, and still half the kids showed up,” coach Mickey Harp said.
“The team used to be called the Macon County High School Trap team,” he said. “Yeah,” he smiled, “our team has really spread throughout the whole of Macon County, with team members that attend schools at Red Boiling Springs, Lafayette and Westside.
“Also, this year we have three girls on our team, making us co-ed. The girls shoot and do the same as the boys and they do very well.”
The team has 19 members. Kristen Cassidy and Jane Harp are co-coaches. Registered shooting dates are April 16, April 30, May 7, May 14, June 3 and June 5.
The Scholastic Clay Target Program Regional is June 14-15 in Nashville. The SCTP State is June 25-26 in Nashville. The Middle Tennessee Sporting Association Tournament is July 9-10, and the Grand Nationals are July 31-Aug 2 in Sparta, Ill.
