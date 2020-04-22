Shortly after Gov. Bill Lee announced last week that schools across the state of Tennessee would be closed for the remainder of the spring semester, the TSSAA reacted similarly and pulled the plug on all spring sports athletics.
Also, it means that the girls state basketball tournament, which had reached the semifinal round will not be completed, nor will the boys state tournament, which was scheduled to take place the following week in March.
Locally, though, while basketball season has long been over in Portland before the coronavirus pandemic hit, it is the spring sports that bear the brunt of the damage to the athletic seasons in Portland.
Baseball, softball, soccer and track seasons were all halted right around the time of spring break, and none of those sports will be seen through to completion, meaning that the seniors who were members of those teams will have their final year of eligibility come to an end just as the seasons were getting started.
“You’re now seeing that it’s just ripped out from you and also this semester all of our spring sports athletes barely even got to step on the field, and if they did, it was just for a moment. That’s just awful,” Portland High principal David Woods said. “I can’t imagine my last year of high school, being on the baseball team and playing a game, and then that’s it, boys. You don’t even get to practice or see your guys. It’s just awful.”
For the senior class of 2020, there are four baseball players _ Tristan Alford, Robbie Bradley, Esteban Estrada and Connor Simmons.
“I just hate it for the seniors. It’s awful for the seniors. I had four really amazing young men in their senior year this year, and for their season to be taken away and cut short, you just feel real bad for them,” said Portland Panthers baseball coach Justin Martin.
Martin said that he understands that safety has to take precedence in the situation the nation finds itself in, but feels bad that the senior members of his squad won’t get to experience what should have been the most memorable season of their high school careers.
“First and foremost, safety is of the utmost importance for our students and for our community and for our nation right now. We are kind of in an unprecedented time. But your senior year is the year you remember most. I’m 40 years old and many of the games and teammates and the experiences I remember most are from my senior year, whether that is senior night, prom, graduation. Those memories last with all of us a long time,” Martin said. “It’s just a tough time and we’re all in it together. It’s not just Portland and it’s not just Sumner County, but it’s the nation as a whole. You hate it for all of them and for all the seniors across the nation. There’s some college kids who are missing out on their senior years too. It’s a tough time for everyone. I just hope and pray that at some point this comes to an end.”
Portland High School softball coach Vanessa Tomlinson is also saddened by the unfortunate way things ended for her six seniors. That group includes here daughter, Abbie Tomlinson, as well as fellow seniors Mac Fitzgerald, Daley McCloud, Sami Parker, Samantha Alda-Katherine and Cailey Walker.
“I know it is for the best health-wise, but it breaks my heart for the seniors. You work so hard to get to your senior year so you can experience being the ‘Big Dog’ and getting to be a leader and having those special occasions like Senior Night,” Tomlinson said. “We had a great start to the year and the whole team was meshing so well on and off the field. This is my last year coaching after 10 years, so that has made it even tougher.”
Tomlinson is giving up the reins of the Lady Panther softball program.
Soccer and track also experience seasons cut short by the coronavirus as well.
Six senior soccer players whose final season was cut short include Patrick Valiente, Bishop Troutt, Frank Juan Gaspar, Landon Walters, Damian Luna and Reymon Betancur.
Four Portland track athletes had their senior season curtailed. Those included John Niswander, Dairius Bell, Dequan Bradley and Mitchell Eagle.
While the senior sports are gone, many are holding their breath and hoping that fall sports — primarily football — will be given the green light by the time they are ready to play.
At any rate, teams lost spring practice and valuable weight room time this semester, and have been advised by Sumner County Schools superintendent Del Phillips to wait until at least June 1 to resume any sort of off-season activities. Teams usually hold seven-on-seven passing camps and full pad scrimmages over the summer to get ready for the regular season in August. Basketball camps that traditionally are held in June are also in jeopardy.
“Dr. Phillips mentioned that, because coaches are going to want to get started. He didn’t say June 1 as a dead set. He said, ‘I wouldn’t do anything before then,’ ” Woods said. “But at the same time, we are still under the guidance of the TSSAA. They put out a statement with their regrets to spring sports, but they did say they would be sending out guidance with respect to the rest of the sports calendar.
“It’s going to kind of be a combination of what they tell us versus what we think. Everything is subject to change.”
