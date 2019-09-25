Tsubaki expands automotive division

U.S. Tsubaki's Conveyor Operations Division has been active in Portland for 30 years, and now the manufacturing chain is bringing its automotive division into the community.
The company celebrated opening a new automotive on Sept. 17 with a ribbon cutting, and expects to create at least 30 new jobs in Portland as the hiring process begins.
"We supply parts to just about every auto manufacturer, and this expansion will allow us to combine two operations in the Portland area," U.S. Tsubaki Automotive President Dan Butterfield said. "We're happy to be growing (here). It's an excellent place to do business, both on the city and state levels."
The new facility is located at 250 Kirby Drive, and measures approximately 250,000 square feet. Workers filling that space will take on a variety of roles.
"We do injection molding, machine operation, assembly, material handling, shipping and receiving and tension machine operation," Butterfield said. "Although we're looking at about 30 jobs, it depends so much on the state of the automotive industry, and it's possible that we'll need more than that."
Tsubaki's expanded presence could offset the loss of United Structures of America, which removed most of its Portland workforce in July and announced the closure of all branches earlier this month.
State Rep. William Lamberth said it reflects particularly well on the community to see an existing business like Tsubaki grow larger.
"This is their first, actual ground-up building that they have built in 50 years," he said. "I think that says a lot about Portland, when you've got a Japanese company that could pick anywhere in the world to build a new facility and create new jobs … (and) they invested about $35 million here."
Portland Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sherri Ferguson said she looks forward to continuing a partnership with Tsubaki.
"Tsubaki has been active in Portland for many years, and they have membership with the Chamber," she said. "They've been a great asset to the city and we're excited to see them grow."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.