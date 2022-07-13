UPPER CUMBERLAND — The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency has announced the rollout of a new temporary emergency program aimed at helping low-income families pay overdue water and wastewater bills.
The Low-Income Home Water Assistance Program is a grant that families do not have to repay. Families do not need to have a past-due water bill, do not have to be on public assistance, and can rent or own their own home in order to qualify for assistance.
LIHWAP helps families pay the cost of water and sewer services, including water,wastewater, sewer, and septic waste. The one-time payment is sent directly to the water and wastewater utility company and will be credited to the applicant’s bill.
Assistance is based on household size and income. Priority assistance will be made available to households that have had water services disconnected or are in jeopardy of water services being disconnected
To apply, the applicant must provide a copy of their government-issued ID, Social Security number and verification for all eligible household members or birth certificate for children under 12 months of age, proof of gross income for the past 30 days for all household members 18 years or older or completion of the Zero Income Form if no income, one month history of home water/wastewater bill and a copy of the most recent water utility bill or termination notice if applicable.
Households that are within 60% of the state median income guidelines can receive assistance.
To inquire about assistance through LIHWAP, Upper Cumberland residents should contact their local UCHRA office.
Contact information for each county office can be found at www.uchra.org or by calling (931) 528-1127. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2023, pending available funding, and families can be served one time during the application period.
— Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency
