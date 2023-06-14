PORNWS-06-14-23 UNITED WAY

Michelle Groves, Development Manager of United Way of Sumner County, appeared before Portland’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen on Monday night, June 5th to provide information on a new study entitled ALICE, which stands for Asset Limited Income Constrained Employee.

Groves began by explaining that United Way is a hub connecting givers, advocates, and volunteers with local businesses, churches, schools, community leaders, and government agencies. There are approximately 30 human service programs that partner with United Way in Sumner County. Portland has two United Way partners — Portland CARES and the Portland Senior Center.

