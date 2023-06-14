Michelle Groves, Development Manager of United Way of Sumner County, appeared before Portland’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen on Monday night, June 5th to provide information on a new study entitled ALICE, which stands for Asset Limited Income Constrained Employee.
Groves began by explaining that United Way is a hub connecting givers, advocates, and volunteers with local businesses, churches, schools, community leaders, and government agencies. There are approximately 30 human service programs that partner with United Way in Sumner County. Portland has two United Way partners — Portland CARES and the Portland Senior Center.
“One of the most important things we do is provide information and data,” said Groves, “so that the government and business leaders are armed with tools to help make decisions.”
There is an increase in the number of working people in Sumner County who are not making it financially, what United Way calls the ALICE group. “These folks are fully employed, but don’t make enough to pay the bills every month,” Groves explained. “They are being forced to choose between paying for childcare or paying rent. This is the group we call ALICE.”
There are about 27,000 households in Sumner County that fall into the ALICE category. Their incomes are above the Federal poverty level but below what it costs to live in Sumner County.
Groves continued, “The question I hear most often is, ‘How much does it cost to live in Sumner County?’ That’s what the ALICE study delved into.”
The ALICE study created a household budget for a theoretical Sumner County family of four. The budget included housing, transportation, food, childcare, a smartphone, a ten% contingency, and taxes. “This was just a survival budget,” Groves said. “No fluff. And a survival budget for a family of four in Sumner County is $94,000 per year.”
There are ten zip code areas in Sumner County, and three of them have more than 50% of households that fall into ALICE categories — Portland, Bethpage, and Westmoreland.
“In Portland, that number is 51%,” said Groves. “Typically, these are the folks where both parents are working, or someone is working two jobs. They are one emergency away from becoming homeless. A lot of these families were getting by before Covid-19, but now, with the incredible rise in housing and food costs, they find themselves unable to make it.”
The ALICE study also produced statistics broken down by demographics in Sumner County, publishing separate reports on veterans, individuals with disabilities and children.
Groves directed the City Council members to the United Way “Get Help” tab, which lists some of the most helpful United Way programs:
- The 2-1-1- phone line -United Way’s free 24/7 service that helps people find local resources when they need them.
- Tennessee Benefit Kitchen — a screener that helps people find which benefits they may be eligible
- for.
- · Single Care — a program that helps with prescription medications, providing a savings card for the lowest prices and
- discounts
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP): food assistance information
- TennCare: Tennessee’s Medicaid Agency
Groves has been spreading the word about the ALICE study to civic groups around Sumner County and said that county leaders are a bit surprised at the extent of the financial need in their areas. “I think they know there are problems, but until we put numbers in front of them, they don’t realize how many. And then, of course, the actual cost of the survival budget for a family is surprising to all of us.”
Sudden rent increase is the most prevalent problem United Way is dealing with currently. “I do have one piece of advice,” Groves said. “Call us quickly. If you get an eviction notice, for instance, or a notice of a rent hike, don’t wait until the last minute. That way, we have enough time to get folks connected to the right help.”
All ALICE reports are available on the United Way website at United Way of Sumner County (unitedwaysumner.org). The phone number is 615- 461-8371.
