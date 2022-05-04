The United Way of Sumner County office is working to create positive change in the community by providing essential personal care items to support United Way of Sumner County Agencies, which serve moms and babies.
A one-week supply of diapers can cost around $20 and the average family will spend $1,000 a year on diapers and close to $500 a year on wipes.
In addition, the average woman spends about $10 on feminine hygiene products each month.
With the rising costs of gas, groceries, and toiletries, families are struggling, now more than ever, to cover the costs of basic care items like diapers, wipes and feminine products which are vital to personal health.
The United Way of Sumner County office, 1531 Hunt Club Blvd., Suite 110, Gallatin, TN 37066, recommends people call, 615-461-8371 to arrange a donation drop-off time, Monday through Friday, during business hours. They are collecting diapers, wipes, feminine products, and personal care items for moms and babies to be distributed to the United Way Partner Agencies. People can also shop via Amazon Charity List for items to be shipped directly to their office.
The last day to donate to this fundraising campaign is May 13 at 12 a.m.
Items needed for babies: diapers — all sizes — and baby wipes. Items needed for mothers: feminine products — all varieties — personal care items, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo and conditioner, body wash, deodorant, razors, hair brushes. United Way requests new, full-sized items only.
Donations can be made to the following offices:
355 New Shackle Rd., Hendersonville. Call 615-338-1000 for more information. Dropoff hours: Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
200 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, 615-385-6866. Dropoff hours: Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
437 E Main St., Gallatin, 615-452-8705. Dropoff hours: Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
