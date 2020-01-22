United Way of Sumner County is seeking guests, sponsors, and auction-item donations to help make its 2020 signature fundraising event a huge success.
We are pulling out all the stops to produce a spectacular night of fun and fundraising to benefit others in our community at the 2020 Bloomin’ Bash gala & auction on Friday night, March 6, in Gallatin.
The Bloomin’ Bash will feature cocktails, dinner, music and an amazing array of auction items, all to benefit the local programs supported by United Way of Sumner County.
The Bloomin’ Bash will take place at the Long Hollow Gardens on Long Hollow Pike in Gallatin, a modern event venue with transparent ceilings surrounded by authentic botanical beauty. Thank you to the owners of Long Hollow Gardens for donating the use of their venue for our event.
The night begins with cocktails at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m., and continues until 10 p.m. with music, dancing, and auctions. Admission is $75 each, and you can buy your tickets online. Tables will seat up to eight people, so call your friends and plan for a great night.
In addition to attending the Bloomin’ Bash, there are numerous ways to get involved and make a difference for others, from being an event sponsor to donating unique items and experiences for our auction. Bloomin’ Bash sponsorships are available up to $5,000, and they are a great way to promote your business while giving back to the community.
To learn more about how you can get involved, contact us at (615) 461-8371.
