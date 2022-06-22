United Way of Sumner County will allocate $434,714 to 30 agencies/programs in Sumner County for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
That number is up from allocations for the 2021-22 fiscal year which were $350,388. This represents a 21% increase in money to be distributed.
UWSC works annually with corporations, small businesses, government agencies, schools, churches, foundations and individuals who support its mission through special events, community drives and Workplace Giving Campaigns.
During Workplace Giving Campaigns, which typically run in the fall of each year, companies invite employees to support United Way through one-time or recurring payroll deductions. Donations go into a Community Fund which is evaluated the following spring by an Executive Allocations Committee and a panel of Allocations Volunteers representing organizations all over Sumner County.
These volunteers review applications submitted by Sumner County agencies for programs that serve the county in the focus areas of education, financial stability, health and rebuilding lives. They consider the needs presented and determine how to allocate the funds that have been collected to best serve the community. The UWSC Board reviews the recommendations presented by the Executive Allocations Committee and approves the funding.
This year, $125,140 was allocated to the focus area of education; $93,855 was allocated to the focus area of financial stability; $100,138 was allocated to the focus area of health; and $115,581 was allocated to the focus area of rebuilding lives.
— Information from United Way of Sumner County
