Veterans of Portland were honored at a Veteran’s Day Breakfast held at the First Baptist Church on Nov. 11th, beginning at 8 a.m.
A crowd of around two hundred veterans plus their guests enjoyed a lavish breakfast provided through the donations of Food Lion, Old Hickory Credit Union, the Farmer’s Bank, and Volunteer State Bank.
The event opened with a welcome and invocation from Mayor Mike Callis, who asked for special prayers for the beloved Portland coach and regular attendee of veteran’s events, Carl Fussell.
The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Portland City Council member Brian Woodall, who turned the program over to city leader and popular Portland emcee, Larry Hinton. Hinton introduced the guest speaker for the morning, Tom Shandy, a 22-year veteran of the United States Army.
Shandy stressed that members of different branches of the military loved to engage in rivalry—but that it was always in good fun. “At the end of the day,” said Shandy, “they’re all on the same team and they all work together.”
A rapt audience then enjoyed patriotic songs presented by Nashville-area artists Adam and Amy Pope, which included Adam’s breakout 9/11 hit, “Ain’t Over It Yet.”
Hinton then led a special recognition for Hank Ellers, a 96-year-old United States Navy veteran, who was given a resounding standing ovation for being the oldest veteran in attendance.
Roll call for the veterans from each branch of the military was enhanced when officers from Portland High School’s Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) presented each veteran with a cap designating the branch of service.
After recognizing the widows and widowers in attendance, Adam and Amy Pope sang “God Bless America” as a musical finale, and the morning closed with a benediction brought by Ricky Morris of the Living Free Fellowship.
The program was provided by the Portland Chamber of Commerce, which offered special thanks to the Portland First Baptist Church, Larry Hinton, the Gallatin Army Recruiting Office, Graphic Obsessions, Julie Gilmore, Portland High School YAF Officers, the Portland Chamber Ambassadors and Friends of Veterans, all of whom helped with the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.