Portland High School faculty member Helena Baier, sponsor of the Military Wall of Honor, needs information on students who have served in the United States military and were in the graduating classes of 1999-2022.
Baier says the request is being sent out to ensure that any student who attended PHS in the current building is included on the Wall of Honor.
In order to meet the criteria, the student must have graduated from Portland High School in one of the classes of 1999-2022 and must have completed basic training.
The student’s name, the year of graduation and the branch of service should be included in the response. The information may be sent to Helena Baier at helena.baier@sumnerschools.org.
The deadline to be included on the Military Wall of Honor is Nov. 1.
