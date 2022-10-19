Portland High School faculty member Helena Baier, sponsor of the Military Wall of Honor, needs information on students who have served in the United States military and were in the graduating classes of 1999-2022.

Baier says the request is being sent out to ensure that any student who attended PHS in the current building is included on the Wall of Honor.

— Staff report

