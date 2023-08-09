The Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America (AVVA) of Sumner County will be sponsoring a Survivor Benefits Seminar at the Portland Library on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.
The seminar will be led by Jeff Oakey, Director of Veterans Services for Sumner County. “The Veterans Services Office is county-funded, with the mission of helping veterans acquire benefits and services,” said Oakey. According to Tennessee law, a Veterans Service Officer must be an honorably discharged veteran and must be accredited by the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services. Oakey, who was honorably discharged from the Navy, is one of two full-time and one part-time service officers handling the veteran benefits for Sumner County.
“Sumner County has 11,400 veterans,” Oakey said, “and we interact with all of the veteran service organizations in the county. There are eleven of them, including the AVVA.”
Oakey said that each veteran’s organization has a slightly different specialty. “For instance, AVVA and the Vietnam Veterans Chapter work with the VFW Post in Hendersonville to run a food pantry every Saturday morning. Veterans can go to the VFW Post on New Shackle Island from 9 to 11 a.m. and get a full week’s worth of groceries for free.”
The Veterans Service Office can point a veteran to the right place to locate a service. “For instance, the American Legion in Gallatin provides temporary lodging — a Sumner County benefit you don’t see in many Middle Tennessee counties. Other veteran organizations offer loans of durable medical equipment, and the Disabled American Veterans operate a van to help veterans with transport. There are lots of services and we’re here to help folks locate them.”
Spousal benefits can be confusing, according to Oakey. “Broadly speaking, all veteran benefits stop with the death of the benefit. But some little-known benefits can continue if certain conditions are met. We walk through those conditions and what some of those benefits are. And we also teach the families what records the veteran may have and how to go about finding them.”
Through the AVVA, Oakey conducts a Spousal Benefit Seminar quarterly in each area of the county. “Portland has a pretty good population of veterans,” said Oakey, “and we want to make sure the wives, widows, and other family members of the veterans in this area get the benefits they’re entitled to.”
Rebecca Thompson, AVVA President, said the Spousal Benefits Seminars are eye-opening. “People don’t realize how benefits programs can work together. At one of the seminars, I discovered that I qualify for a program called the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the VA — we call it CHAMP. It saved me $165 a month on Medicare.” The CHAMP program is a comprehensive program in which the VA shares the cost of covered healthcare services for veterans or their families who qualify. “My husband was a Vietnam Vet, but he is disabled,” said Thomas. “Spousal benefits are not just for widows and children. Anyone who has a loved one who’s a veteran should come to a Spousal Benefit Seminar.”
The national AVVA was founded in 1991 to support the mission of the Vietnam Veterans of America, and works to provide aid for Vietnam Veterans and their families through multiple programs, including Toxic Exposures (including birth defect issues); Helping Hands, a benefit for the homeless veterans; Secondary
PTSD — a program to help the families of Veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder; and hosting Survivor Benefits Seminars.
Membership in AVVA is open to the spouses of veterans, family, friends of veterans, and the general public. Meetings are held on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at VFW Post #9851, 73 New Shackle Island Road in Hendersonville. Dinner is provided ahead of the meeting each month at 6 p.m.
The Sumner County AVVA was chartered on Nov. 24, 1986, and supports Chapter 240 of the Vietnam Veterans of America. AVVA is a 501©3 and also maintains the Vietnam Veterans of Sumner County Foundation, which accepts donations and conducts fundraising to support the efforts of the chapter.
The next fundraising event for the AVVA is a Jewelry Extravaganza on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Saundersville United Methodist Church, 710 East Main Street in Hendersonville, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
