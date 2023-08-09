The Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America (AVVA) of Sumner County will be sponsoring a Survivor Benefits Seminar at the Portland Library on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.

The seminar will be led by Jeff Oakey, Director of Veterans Services for Sumner County. “The Veterans Services Office is county-funded, with the mission of helping veterans acquire benefits and services,” said Oakey. According to Tennessee law, a Veterans Service Officer must be an honorably discharged veteran and must be accredited by the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services. Oakey, who was honorably discharged from the Navy, is one of two full-time and one part-time service officers handling the veteran benefits for Sumner County.

