When Joey Collins decided to auction off the Days Gone By Museum in Portland. in the summer of 2022, little did he know that he would be fulfilling a dream for Joe Gately in Loon Lake, Wash.
Gately, who owns a motel in Loon Lake, is a collector of many things — from coins to vintage toys to classic cars. But he wanted an airplane, and not just any airplane.
“I have always been an aficionado of World War II aircraft — probably because of my father. He flew B-24s in WWII, thirty-six missions in the European theater. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross and also won the Legion of Honor for flying the missions that cleared the way for Patton’s army, which led to the liberation of France.”
Because of this, Gately and his wife dreamed of owning a WWII plane, intending to display it in front of their motel.
“I looked at planes from many other collections, but they always turned out to be too dilapidated for their cost. Then I saw this plane from the Days Gone By Museum on the Aumann Auction site. It was an R4D-5. I had to bid on it.”
According to its dossier, the plane was built by Douglas in 1943 and became one of eleven planes acquisitioned by the U.S. government from Pan American Airlines in 1944, when it was redesignated as a Navy R4D-5.
During the war, the plane was flown by both the Navy and the Marines but ended up as a transport plane for the Navy in the 1950s and 60s. In 1969, the plane was flown to Lisbon, Portugal for a complete airframe overhaul and in 1971 was sent to the Naval Arctic Research Laboratory in Point Barrow, Alaska, where it was used to track Russian ship movements until 1977. At that time, it was redesignated with the numbers seen on its tail today — N9382.
In the eighties, it was used as a freight and cargo plane, and by 1999 was owned by Pro Freight Cargo Services Inc, in Opa Locka, Fla.
In 2011, Larry Collins discovered the plane and purchased it from a private owner, who flew the plane from the Richard Fields Airport in Miami, Fla., to Portland, Tenn. The dossier states that the wings were then removed, and the plane was towed to the Days Gone By Museum. There it was reassembled and displayed publicly in the museum for eleven years.
On Sept. 28, Gately found that he was the high bidder and new owner of the plane. He was shocked to learn that the plane was flyable, with, he said, “a fair bit of repair.” He went on to say, “We decided to restore the plane to flying condition.”
Doug Hunter, the Portland Airport Manager, put Gately in touch with David Sindelar, whose company, Sindelar Aviation, works out of the Portland Municipal Airport. “I feel like I’ve found the right person to do the work and the right place to have it done,” said Gately. “Dave really knows what he’s doing.”
To get the plane to the airport, it once again had to be towed, this time from the Days Gone By Museum to the airport.
“Portland folks helped me figure out how to get this done,” said Gately. “Doug Hunter had me call Mayor Callis, who put me in touch with his public works people, who connected me to Jason Williams, the Chief of Police.”
The police department organized the moving of the plane. “The police moved heaven and earth to get this plane moved from the museum to the airport,” said Gately, “and I want them to know how thankful I am for their help. Officer Toby Sabie had his crew out at 5 a.m. on Sunday to make sure the plane got towed safely through the streets of Portland.”
After its Dec. 4 journey through the early-morning, abandoned streets of Portland, slowly pulled along by a tractor, the plane now rests at the Portland Municipal Airport, resting on the tarmac with its wings on the ground next to it. Just as in 2011, the wings made the plane too wide for the streets of Portland.
“Before we could move the plane, I worked with Dave Sindelar and his crew to take the wings off,” said Gately. “It took a while, there were 758 bolts we had to remove.”
Gately said that once the restoration is complete, he and his wife will utilize it as a private transport. He added, “I guess we’ll just have to find another one to display at the motel.”
