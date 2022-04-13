One of the largest contingents of volunteer firefighters who responded to the recent wildfires in Pigeon Forge came from Sumner County, including Portland.
The Sumner County Task Force also traveled the farthest to help, according to Shackle Island volunteer firefighter Derek Drilling.
“They actually split Sumner County into two task forces,” Drilling said.
Highland Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Corey Young said the overall manpower and equipment at the Pigeon Forge wildfires was impressive.
“Our crew, who went down there Thursday (March 31), said there were about 1,000 apparatus there,” he said.
The two wildfires, the causes of which have not been determined, destroyed more than 100 homes and burned nearly 3,000 acres.
“They gave us an area to go patrol for hot spots to kind of check on,” Shackle Island volunteer firefighter Austin Hale said. “A lot of the stuff we were doing was checking spots the fire had already gone through.”
Area firefighters worked toward the end of the overall effort. When they arrived late last week, “It was still burning,” Drilling said, “but (the Division of Forestry) had come in and it got to the point where they could take over and back-burn it, which doesn’t allow the wind to push it past that point. You burn a 100-foot path on the backside (of the wildfire) so it doesn’t spread anywhere else.”
Firefighters from Whitehouse Community, Highland, Shackle Island, Southeast, Westmoreland and Gallatin volunteer fire departments spent parts of late last week in the Pigeon Forge area.
It has been a busy time for the Whitehouse department, which also sent personnel to Russellville, Ky., on March 30 to help fight a 22-acre mulch fire.
For the Pigeon Forge wildfires, Young said he was contacted for additional help at 5 p.m. Friday.
“We appreciate our guys,” he said. “The crew I sent (to Pigeon Forge) ... left out about 7:30, so they went for four days with about two hours notice.”
