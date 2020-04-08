Lost somewhere in all the coronavirus restrictions and stipulations is a host of high school seniors who are wondering if even the most traditional things that seniors do will happen this year or just be scrapped like virtually every other planned event for 2020.
Will things like prom or even a graduation ceremony take place this spring? And if they do, will they even resemble what those events normally look like. It is a tough time to be a 17 or 18-year-old kid, who was supposed to be enjoying the last few weeks of high school before embarking on college or the workplace.
Also, lost in the shuffle for some seniors is their final season of athletic competition. Those who play baseball, softball or soccer were looking forward to one last go-around with their teammates and friends by bonding on the ballfield.
The TSSAA put athletics on hold about the same time that school was halted in mid-March with the basketball state tournaments incomplete and the spring sports seasons with only a handful of games played were halted indefinitely.
Plans are, if the COVID-19 outbreak begins to regress, to finish the basketball tournaments in May and try to play some sort of abbreviated baseball, softball, soccer, tennis and track seasons at Spring Fling in June. But even that now appears to be a long shot at best.
For some Portland High School senior athletes, the reality that they may have already played their final high school game is starting to sink in.
Panthers pitcher Robbie Bradley had high hopes that the PHS baseball squad might be much improved this year following a win over Gallatin before the season was postponed. That win might now turnout to be the biggest highlight in a season that never really got going.
“After winning the first game of the season against Gallatin, it gave us a little spark of hope that this year was going to be our year, and that we had the potential to really make a change in the district,” Bradley said. “But sadly after hearing it would be shut down, it was hard to handle, knowing my last season isn’t going to be what I hoped for and that we won’t get to see what this group could have done in district this year.”
Bradley’s teammate and fellow senior Connor Simmons said the camaraderie that had been built on the Panthers’ team over four years between four senior players and their teammates could be disappointingly lost.
“It is discouraging for all of the seniors that have put in the time and hard work over these four years of high school to know that we might not get to finish our senior season out,” Simmons said. “Also, it is disappointing that I might not ever play again, but even more than that, I might not get to play with Esteban (Estrada), Robbie and Tristan (Alford) ever again as we thought that our last season was only beginning.”
Things are similar on the softball diamond at PHS as well, where seniors like Mac Fitzgerald, who has signed with Tennessee Tech, said she continues to practice every day holding out hope that her senior season might somehow resume.
“I still practice every day hoping that we might be able to go back sometime soon, even though the chance is slim to none,” Fitzgerald said. “I still hope that one day I can get back out on the field with the team I have played with for four years — the team I had nothing but constant laughs with, and the team that had so much potential and fight in them. The team that had goals to win districts this year. The team that could do anything they put their mind to.”
Fitzgerald admitted that the cancellation of games and the circumstances that she and other seniors face have caused wide range of feelings.
“It’s been a complete whirlwind of emotions the past couple of weeks, needless to say. I have been sad, angry, frustrated and confused. I have constantly thought about why it had to happen now and why it had to happen like it did,” she said.
Teammate Abbie Tomlinson said the disappointment that four years of hard work and looking forward to being a senior softball player is tough to take, even though she is holding out hope that somehow someday the season can be finished is some way.
“It’s obviously devastating that this is the reality right now. Ever since I was a freshman, I have been looking forward to my senior season. All of us seniors were,” Tomlinson said. “We had just big goals for this year and to have that taken away is heartbreaking. I’m trying my best to stay positive though, because there’s still a chance we can come back and play and at least play a district tournament. Even if we don’t come back, I’m still grateful for all the memories and great friends I’ve gained from this sport.”
Soccer has been impacted by the shutdown too at PHS. Senior soccer player Bishop Troutt was eagerly awaiting his final season as a Panther after playing soccer at Portland High for the past three seasons.
“I was looking forward to my senior season playing soccer and have worked hard the past three seasons preparing for this final year. I am upset that I am missing what will most likely be the last games I would get to play with my fellow teammates and friends at PHS,” Troutt said. “We were prepared for this year and looking forward to showing our improved skill and bringing home some big wins.”
Fitzgerald said that while it is difficult to accept the situation as it is right now, she encourages everyone to stay positive and stay the course.
“It’s hard to wrap your mind around what’s happening. You never even dream of something like this happening, so when it does, it’s so hard to wrap your mind around it,” Fitzgerald said. “For every senior out there, it will get better, and it won’t be like this forever. Stay strong, and we got this!”
And as Troutt encouraged everyone to do, he cherishes the time he has had and hopes for one more moment before all is said and done.
“My time as a PHS player is something I will always remember and I hope that I get a chance to at least take the field one more time in my Panther jersey with my team before I graduate,” he said
