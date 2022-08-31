Growth is adding pressure on the city of Portland to increase its water supply, an issue that has plagued the city for many years because Portland does not have an abundant source of water.
What was a proposal for a moratorium on water taps prompted a response by several citizens at the city council’s Aug. 22 meeting.
That proposal did not pass, but not before pleas from developers and property owners at the meeting.
John McCloud spoke to the council about the water problem and issues getting taps for development projects. Daniel Williams was looking to purchase property in Portland. He expressed concern with the speed of getting tap availability in general.
Zack Wilkinson spoke as well. He outlined that before taps are allowed, developers spend “thousands, tens of thousands of dollars, engineering, surveying, property acquisition — “lets address (the water supply) now and lets fix it as quickly as we can. If we stop issuing water taps, the city stops.”
There clearly is no cheap, or perhaps even an available, answer that will completely solve the problem. Mayor Mike Callis outlined the roadblocks to an all-encompassing fix — tying in to the Cumberland River, which is 23 miles from Portland, as a source. The price tag on that is about $80 million-plus.
Then there’s the option to buy significant amounts of water from the White House Utility District. That, too, would cost millions of dollars because the city would provide infrastructure for such a venture to guarantee delivery.
“For 30 years. It’s the same thing over and over again,” Callis said. “Here’s the problem, here’s the options and then nothing happens because it’s so expensive.”
The money just isn’t there, Callis said, and if such a loan was to be taken out for tying into the Cumberland River — depending on whether the state of Tennessee would even allow it — it would end up costing taxpayers and the city dearly — perhaps $160 million over the course of a 30-year loan.
Minus a drought, the city can provide necessary water, but June and July, which were very dry, outlined the problem.
“As long as it’s raining, we’re OK,” Callis said. “You have to have a buffer from a possible drought. I’ve been talking about it for almost four years. If it had gone two or three more weeks, we’d have to put some measures in place.”
West Forks Drakes Creek can be severely strained during periods of drought and in its capacity to serve the city’s needs as growth continues.
So the city continues to face a conundrum in terms of easing the problem. City leaders know the problem has to be further addressed.
“We send water to Robertson County, all of the services in Orlinda, most of their services come from the city of Portland, Mitchellville comes from us. We go out to Oak Grove, almost knocking on Westmoreland, getting closer on that side going toward Bethpage, right now we have almost 8,000 water customers, so the system spreads out. I was telling them, as long as it rains, you’re OK.
“But we’ve got to expand our water plant.”
The practical options are:
•Upgrade infrastructure
•Upgrade the plant
•Mitigate water loss.
The latter is being addressed by adding a Wi-Fi system to flow meters to isolate leaks that are not visible above ground. Section by section, water lines will be monitored and leaks isolated and fixed.
Water lines that are not looped in together leads to a need to flush them periodically. That results in the loss of 10’s of thousands of gallons of treated water. If water lines are looped, or connected, there is a constant flow, which preserves chlorination and eliminates the need for flushing the lines, which saves water and subsequently makes more available.
Upgrading the water plan capacity from 3.3 million gallons a day to 5 million gallons is needed, Callis said, along with replacing 6-inch mains with 12-inch mains, some of which have reached the end of their expected 40-50 year life spans.
The city is also in the middle of a rate study.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.