The Portland Police Department is poised to add Westmoreland Police Chief Ray Amalfitano as a full-time patrol officer next month.
Amalfitano, who has served as police chief in neighboring Westmoreland for nearly four years and served as assistant chief before that, will join the Portland Police Department after serving his final day as Westmoreland’s chief of police on March 16.
Amalfitano has been involved in law enforcement since 1994 and also served as police chief in Lafayette for a time.
In joining the Portland Police Department, Amalfitano, who was offered the job late last week, is taking advantage of the new pay scale that the City of Portland implemented late last year to make their police officers’ salaries more competitive to similar communities and police agencies in the nearby area.
Amalfitano also added that the switch to Portland will afford him more time to spend with his family.
“I have been offered a position with the City of Portland and I have graciously accepted it. This decision was not made hastily but with weeks of prayer and discussion with my wife,” Amalfitano said in a post on his Facebook page. “I will be going to Portland Police Department as a patrol officer. I will be receiving more pay, have more benefits, such as affordable insurance for my family and most of all more time with my family.
“I deeply appreciate each and every one of you that has supported me during my almost six years in Westmoreland. The city of Westmoreland, my officers and the citizens will always hold a special place in my heart and I am so humbled to have been given this opportunity. I am very excited to start my new journey and see where it leads. I will be transitioning to my new position in the next few weeks, however, I will not be gone completely. I plan to stay around if needed and help out the department and the next chief as they go thru a transition also.”
Interim Portland Police Chief Jason Williams confirmed Amalfitano’s hiring to the Portland Leader.
“We have hired him as a patrol officers. I think he’ll do a good job. He is a great guy and a hard worker,” Williams said.
