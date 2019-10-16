A tractor-trailer hauling hazardous steel shavings overturned on Highway 109 near Gilbert Funeral Home at approximately 2 p.m. on Oct. 9, causing a temporary road closure as responders worked to make sure the area was safe.
Portland Police Chief Anthony Heavner said the trailer's driver was transported to the hospital for a checkup after sustaining light injuries to his shoulder, and no other injuries were reported.
"The state had their bush hogs on the side of the road, and for whatever reason a car stopped in front of the truck," Heavner said. "The 18-wheeler took to the ditch to avoid striking the car."
Although the truck was transporting hazardous material, none of it was emptied onto the roadway as a result of the wreck, which eliminated a majority of the risk.
"That stuff can be a hazard (and potentially explosive) if it comes in contact with water, but everything is stable and the fire department (was) standing by," Heavner said. "It has to be vacuumed up out of the truck."
A crew of workers from Franklin, Tennessee came into Portland to collect the shavings from the trailer at approximately 6 p.m. the day of the wreck, and the Portland Fire Department continued to watch over the effort.
Traffic was rerouted during cleanup, and the road was open by the next morning.
